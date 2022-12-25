5 Logitech Gaming Headset Ideas For The Holiday Season

The importance of good quality sound when playing video games cannot be underestimated: the experience can change completely if your headset fails, just as it can if the graphics are of poor quality.

That's why, with the holidays approaching, we made a selection of the best Logitech LOGI headsets, so you can choose the audio equipment that best suits your needs.

The Swiss company founded in 1981 offers a wide range of options with good audio and mic quality, which is great for both gaming sessions and video calls.

The best features of most Logitech headsets include good ergonomics, an affordable price range, multiple platform compatibility and a considerably long battery life.

On the other hand, some cons are that Logitech headsets are that they are not as immersive as others on the market and some have limited USB compatibility.

Logitech headsets should last between three to five years, depending on the model, the kind of use and the care you give them. In any case, it's useful to remember that most gaming headset models have a two-year limited warranty.

Having said all this, here are the five best Logitech headsets in the market:

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset

Detachable pro-grade microphone featuring real-time Blue Voice technology, including noise reducer, compressor, limiter, and more for cleaner, professional-sounding voice comms. Requires included USB external sound card, Windows PC, and Logitech G HUB software.

Next-gen 7.1 and object-based surround sound for greater in-game positional, distance, and object awareness during gameplay. Requires included USB external sound card, Windows PC and Logitech G HUB software.

Soft memory foam ear-pads with your choice of premium passive noise canceling leatherette or soft, breathable velour for supreme comfort.

Built to last with a durable aluminum fork and steel headband. Impedance - 35 Ohm

Advanced PRO G 50-millimeter drivers deliver clear and precise sound imaging with improved bass response. Hear footsteps and environmental cues with clarity to give you a competitive advantage in-game.

Premium USB external sound card with EQ profile storage delivers tournament-level game sound and voice comms. Use Logitech G HUB to save EQ settings to onboard memory to use or tournament systems; Requires PC running G HUB software.

Pro-designed EQ profiles available for download with Logitech G Hub software. Onboard memory lets you save user or pro-tuned, five-band EQ for tournament use.

PRO X gaming headset also comes with a mobile cable featuring an inline mic so you can use the headset without the boom mic. The headset also includes a carrying bag to keep the headset and accessories protected during travel. Two-year limited hardware warranty

Gadget Review highlighted this model, saying: “This Logitech headset features surround sound technology that’s ideal for auditory immersion during movie watching and gaming. It has a professional-grade detachable mic that can be used in music production.”

Logitech G735 Wireless

Unmatched Fit: Wireless gaming headset with intentional design to fit all gamers inclusive of people with smaller head sizes and those who wear glasses or small earrings.

Cool and Comfy: Play the day away in this Logitech gaming headset with breathable cloud-soft, rotatable ear cups; lightweight weighing in at only 273g.

Play Across Screens: Multi-device gaming headset made for play; connects to PC, mobile, and aux input with pro-grade Logitech LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, or 3.5 mm wired play flexibility.

Dual Audio Mixing: Hear two devices with Logitech wireless gaming headset, one with Bluetooth and the other with LIGHTSPEED or 3.5 mm; mix them to dial up or down in-game audio, voice chat and more. Note: If you face an issue with Bluetooth connectivity, please turn off the Bluetooth function for a couple of minutes, then turn it back on.

Sound In Color: Soft, dual-zone LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting with preloaded Play Mood animations; customize your own one-of-a-kind look on Logitech G HUB for your RGB gamer headset.

Hear and Be Heard: Let the good times LOL with this gaming headset with microphone, on-ear media controls, and a detachable mic featuring Blue VO!CE filters that make you sound your very best.

Rtings reviewed this item and said: “The best Logitech headset we've tested is the Logitech G735 Wireless. These over-ear headphones are meant for gaming but offer a versatile enough performance for casual use, like work or commuting.”

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset

EXCEPTIONAL AUDIO PERFORMANCE: The G633 Artemis Spectrum produces crisp 7.1 Dolby and DTS headphone surround sound. The advanced Pro-G drivers and On-Board Equalizers allow customizable audio for serious gamers.

COMPATIBLE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS: This gaming headphone is compatible with PCs, mobile devices, Sony SONY 's PS4s, Microsoft MSFT 's Xbox One, and more. Frequency response: 100Hz-20KHz.

MULTIPLE SOURCE AUDIO MIXING: Plug in two devices (1 USB and a 3.5-millimeter connection) to answer calls and play music without interrupting your gaming session.

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE: Utilize Logitech Gaming Software to choose from millions of lighting colors, set customized audio EQ and program three G-keys with your favorite game macros.

FOLDAWAY NOISE-CANCELLING MIC: The flexible boom microphone includes a LED light to let you know when you're on mute settings. Fold it back when not in use for a superior audio experience.

“This headset has large Pro-G drivers optimized for gameplay, delivering refined sounds. With 3.5mm and USB interfaces, this device can tap from two different sources simultaneously,” according to Gadget Review.

Logitech G332 SE Gaming Headset

Enjoy expansive sound - big 50-millimeter audio drivers deliver an incredible sound experience.

Be heard loud and clear - The big 6-millimeter boom mic makes sure you're heard by gaming partners and mutes when flipped up.

Use one headset for all game platforms - Your headphones work with your PC or Mac via 3.5 millimeter cable, or with gaming consoles including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices via a 3.5-millimeter cable. Audio Sensitivity:107dB SPL/m.

Game for hours in comfort - everything about these headphones is about comfort: The Deluxe lightweight sports mesh ear cups and headband are made to keep pressure off your ears. Ear cups rotate up to 90 degrees for convenience.

The pros of this device, according to Gadget Review, are its gorgeous programmable ambiance lights, its wireless design and the RD surround sounds, while the cons are the occasional signal loss.

Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless

LIGHTSPEED Wireless: Pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless technology provides 33 hours of battery life and up to 12 meters of reliable wireless freedom.

Lightweight and Comfortable: At only 236 grams, G535 is smaller and lighter than the G733; the reversible suspension headband helps distribute weight and is adjustable for a customized fit.

Plug and Play: Optimize your game time with an easy-to-use plug-and-play gaming headset; G535 uses a USB connection compatible with PC and PlayStation gaming devices.

On-Ear Controls: The volume roller is located directly on the ear cup, to quickly turn up your game, music, or comms; simply flip up the microphone to mute and get it out of the way.

40 mm Drivers: With 40 mm neodymium drivers, this wireless gaming headset delivers crisp, clear, and deep stereo sound that makes your game come alive.

All-Day Comfort: Comfortable soft memory foam ear cups and sports mesh material are great for extended use.

PC and Console Compatible: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4.

G535 is Discord Certified to guarantee crystal clear communication performance with amazing audio and voice clarity.

Rtings evaluated: “If you're looking for a cheaper pair of headphones, look at the Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless. Like the pricier options, they offer a low-latency connection for gaming. Their battery life of more than 30 hours is longer than the Logitech G PRO X WIRELESS LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset's, which is nice if you tend to forget to charge your headphones.”

