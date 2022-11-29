Team USA Advances To Round Of 16, Hurts Sportsbooks: How To Watch Next Match And Updated Betting Odds

The 2022 World Cup kicked off Sunday, Nov. 20 with the first of 64 matches. For the first time since 2014, fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team (Team USA) can watch their team in the competition.

After a win on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Team USA is sticking around past the group stages. Here are the updated schedule and betting odds.

What Happened: Team USA was in Group B and one of two teams to advance. Here are the final Group B standings:

England: 2 wins, 1 draw, 7 points

USA: 1 win, 2 draws, 5 points

Iran: 1 win, 2 losses, 3 points

Wales: 1 draw, 2 losses, 1 point

Team USA drew with Wales 1-1, drew 0-0 with England and beat Iran 1-0 in a must-win or go-home game. The team advanced as the second-place team out of Group B.

The match between USA and England on Fri. Nov. 25 was the most-watched men’s soccer match on U.S. television with 15.3 million viewers. The match saw a peak viewership of 19.6 million for Fox. The previous record holder was the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy, which saw 14.5 million viewers. The 1994 World Cup was held in the U.S.

How to Watch Team USA: The next game for Team USA is Sat. Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET.

Team USA will take on the Netherlands, which topped Group A with 2 wins and 1 draw, earning 7 points.

The game will air on Fox, a unit of Fox Corp FOX and stream on Peacock, a unit of Comcast Corporation CMCSA. The game will also air in Spanish on Telemundo.

Fox said viewership for the USA vs. England match was up significantly from the 2014 World Cup games of Team USA, the last World Cup to feature the U.S. Men’s National Team. The advancement of Team USA out of the group stage could continue to be a win for Fox, which has the U.S. rights to the World Cup.

If Team USA wins against the Netherlands, it would play the winner of Match 50, which features the winner of Group C and the runner-up of Group D.

Group C will likely see Argentina and Poland advancing with a winner up in the air. Group D will likely see France win and the runner-up be Australia or Denmark.

Sportsbooks Take Hit: Team USA was listed with odds of -110 or -120 at most sportsbooks to beat Iran in the final group stage game.

With Team USA needing a win to advance and bettors in America being patriotic and supporting their team, the U.S. Men’s National Team was a heavy bet for sportsbooks.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. CZR reported 93% of the money bet on the match was on Team USA to win two hours before the kickoff of the match. Of the $1,000 or more bets on the match between Team USA and Iran, 83 were on Team USA, 5 were on Iran and none were on a draw.

BetMGM, a joint venture between MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain, had 90% of money bet on the game on Team USA at odds of around +100.

Betting Odds: Team USA will enter the elimination games as an underdog.

The early betting line for USA vs. Netherlands at DraftKings Inc DKNG is:

Netherlands: -115

USA: +330

Draw: +255

The game will not end in a tie, but the draw will cash out if the game goes to the extra time needed to declare a winner.

The updated odds for Team USA in the 2022 World Cup at DraftKings is:

Reach Quarterfinal: +160

Reach Semifinal: +750

Reach Final: +3500

Win World Cup: +9000

Prior to the start of the 2022 World Cup, Team USA had odds of -105 to make it out of Group B, +400 to reach the quarterfinal, +1200 to reach the semifinal and +13000 to win the 2022 World Cup.

Benzinga employees recently predicted Team USA advancing from Group B. Of those polled, 63% see the U.S. in its first elimination game and the other 38% see the team reach the quarterfinals before losing.

A simulation of all 64 games by FIFA23, a bestselling soccer video game from Electronic Arts Inc EA, saw team USA advancing to the quarterfinals.

Team USA World Cup History: From 1990 to 2014, Team USA qualified for each World Cup before failing to qualify in 2018.

The best finish for Team USA was in 1930 when the team finished in third place in the first-ever World Cup. Team USA reached the quarterfinals in 2002 and made it to the round of 16 in several tournaments, including 2010 and 2014.

Prior to 2022, Team USA played 33 total World Cup matches and had a record of 8 wins, 6 draws and 19 losses. The team scored 37 World Cup goals and allowed 62 goals.

Team USA now holds a 9 win, 8 draw, 19 loss record through the 2022 group stage.

