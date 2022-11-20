2022 World Cup: How To Watch, Betting Guide, Picks And Predictions, Group Stage, Upsets And Final Game

The 2022 World Cup kicks off with games on Nov. 20. A total of 64 games will be played to determine which of the 32 teams that qualified for the tournament will win the 2022 World Cup.

How to Watch: Happening every four years, the World Cup features the best teams from around the world in a tournament that includes a group stage, followed by elimination games.

The global sport will be broadcast around the world thanks to various media partners. In the United States, the media rights belong to Fox Corporation FOXFOXA.

Betting Odds and Picks: The 2022 World Cup will feature a total of eight groups, each consisting of four teams. The top two teams will advance from each group to take part in the elimination games.

The winner of each group will play the runner-up of a neighboring group.

Here is a look at the groups, the betting odds from DraftKings Inc DKNG and some picks to consider.

Group A:

Netherlands (world rank: 8): -280 to win group, -1200 to advance, -150 to reach quarterfinal, +210 to reach semifinal, +1100 to win tournament

Senegal (18): +450, +100, +400, +1000, +13000

Ecuador (44): +500, +100, +500, +2000, +15000

Qatar (50): +1000, +300, +800, +8000, +25000

The Netherlands lucked into one of the easier groups on paper that may have gotten easier when Ecuador lost one of its top players, Sadio Mane to injury.

Prediction: 1. Netherlands, 2. Ecuador, 3. Senegal, 4. Qatar

Bets: Netherlands to win group -280

Group B:

England (5): -280, -1200, -200, +175, +900

USA (16): +500, -105, +400, +1200, +13000

Wales (19): +500, +100, +450, +2500, +20000

Iran (20): +1600, +280, +2000, +10000, +50000

England will likely be a favorite pick to win Group B and advance far in the tournament with an easy path if it tops the group. American bettors are betting heavily on Team USA to advance out of the group, which faces four of the top 20 teams in the world.

Prediction: 1. England, 2. USA, 3. Wales, 4. Iran

Bets: USA to advance from group -105, Christian Pulisic top US goalscorer +300

Group C:

Argentina (3): -250, -1600, -225, +130, +500

Poland (26): +400, -110, +500, +2000, +15000

Mexico (13): +450, -120, +400, +1400, +13000

Saudi Arabia (51): +2200, +600, +3500, +15000, +80000

Those who follow soccer will be familiar with Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. Now a member of Barcelona, Lewandowski was the top scorer in the Bundesliga for seven seasons previously. Lewandowski had nine goals in nine World Cup qualifying games and three goals in three Euro 2020 games.

Argentina is one of the heavy favorites to win the 2022 World Cup and has a balanced team led by world superstar Lionel Messi, who is one of the best to ever play and not win a World Cup Trophy, something he hopes to add to his accolades in the tournament. Argentina is unbeaten in 35 straight games heading into the tournament.

Prediction: 1. Argentina, 2. Poland, 3. Mexico, 4. Saudi Arabia

Bets: Argentina wins group -250, Lewandowski top goalscorer Poland -150, Argentina to reach semifinal +130, Argentina winner outright +500

Group D:

France (4): -225, -1400, -190, +150, +700

Denmark (10): +225, -280, +150, +400, +2200

Tunisia (30): +1600, +300, +1600, +5000, +50000

Australia (38): +2500, +400, +1500, +6500, +50000

Already facing injuries of Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante, France announced that Balloon d’Or winner Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup after an injury in training. The injury troubles could make France more vulnerable than expected. Denmark is ranked 10th in the world and beat France twice in 2022 in the UEFA Nations League.

Prediction: 1. Denmark, 2. France, 3. Australia, 4. Tunisia

Bets: Denmark to win group D +225, Denmark to advance from group -280, Denmark to reach semifinal +400, Denmark outright winner +2200

Group E:

Spain (7): -115, -750, -150, +175, +850

Germany (11): +115, -650, -125, +200, +1000

Japan (24): +1000, +300, +900, +2800, +25000

Costa Rica (31): +5000, +700, +3500, +6500, +80000

Spain and Germany are no strangers to advancing far in major tournaments but have seen their teams change over the years. Germany is also facing injuries for players like Timo Werner and Marco Reus. Group E could be wide open and many are picking Japan as a popular upset team to advance out of the group stage.

Prediction: 1. Spain, 2. Japan, 3. Germany, 4. Costa Rica

Bets: Group looks wide open, nothing jumping out for bets right now, the potential for Japan to advance at +300

Group F:

Belgium (2): -190, -750, +110, +275, +1800

Croatia (12): +200, -200, +250, +650, +5000

Morocco (22): +850, +200, +1000, +1800, +25000

Canada (41): +1000, +275, +1400, +4000, +25000

Ranked second in the world, Belgium has a balanced team and one of the best goaltenders in the world in Thibaut Courtois. Outside of Belgium, the group could be wide open for the second spot, with Canada looking better than their ranking and odds and Croatia and Morocco capable teams.

Prediction: 1. Belgium, 2. Morocco, 3. Croatia, 4. Canada

Bets: Belgium wins Group F -190, Belgium reaches quarterfinal +110, Belgium reaches seminfinal +275, Belgium outright winner +1800

Group G:

Brazil (1): -300, -1200, -250, +110, +350

Switzerland (15): +550, +100, +300, +900, +10000

Serbia (21): +650, +110, +350, +900, +10000

Cameroon (43): +1200, +400, +1400, +4000, +25000

Brazil is one of the most bet-on teams to win their group and would be a large upset to not top the table. Switzerland has made it to the round of 16 in the last two World Cups and also upset France in the round of 16 in the 2020 Euro.

Prediction: 1. Brazil, 2. Switzerland, 3. Serbia, 4. Cameroon

Bets: Brazil outright winner +350, Switzerland to advance Group G +100, Switzerland to reach quarterfinal +350

Group H:

Portugal (9): -145, -650, +100, +275, +1500

Uruguay (14): +185, -220, +200, +550, +4000

Ghana (61): +1000, +250, +1000, +4000, +25000

South Korea (28): +1100, +260, +900, +3500, +20000

Group H could be wide open with Cristiano Ronaldo out of form with Manchester United and the other three teams all ranking in the top 30.

Prediction: 1. Portugal, 2. Uruguay, 3. Ghana, 4. South Korea

Bets: Passing, considering Ronaldo goal props with something to prove this tournament

Predictions After Group Stage: The selections from the group stage set up the following matchups in the elimination games.

Netherlands vs. USA

Argentina vs. France

Spain vs. Morocco

Brazil vs. Uruguay

England vs. Ecuador

Denmark vs. Poland

Belgium vs. Japan

Portugal vs. Switzerland

My picks for the quarterfinals would be:

Netherlands vs. Argentina

Spain vs. Brazil

England vs. Denmark

Belgium vs. Switzerland

From there I have Argentina against Brazil and Denmark vs. Belgium with Argentina defeating Belgium in the finals.

