Macy's Ramps Up Hiring For Seasonal Positions Targeting Upcoming Holiday Season

- Macy's Inc M said it plans to hire more than 41,000 full- and part-time workers in the wake of the holiday shopping season ahead.
- The job requirements are at Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations, and call centers.
- Amidst the background of inflation worries, supply chain constraints, and economic uncertainties, retail companies believe the festive season will pick up sales.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc DKS has also said it will hire up to 9,000 seasonal associates for the 2022 holiday season.
- Last week, Target Corp TGT communicated its intention to hire up to 100,000 seasonal team members.
- Retailing behemoth Walmart Inc WMT has also put forth its plan to deploy up to 40,000 additional associates for various seasonal and full-time roles.
- Price Action: M shares are trading lower by 3.56% at $15.15 on the last check Monday.
