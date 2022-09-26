Macy's Ramps Up Hiring For Seasonal Positions Targeting Upcoming Holiday Season

by

Macy's Inc M said it plans to hire more than 41,000 full- and part-time workers in the wake of the holiday shopping season ahead.

said it plans to hire more than 41,000 full- and part-time workers in the wake of the holiday shopping season ahead. The job requirements are at Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations, and call centers.

Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations, and call centers. Amidst the background of inflation worries, supply chain constraints, and economic uncertainties, retail companies believe the festive season will pick up sales.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc DKS has also said it will hire up to 9,000 seasonal associates for the 2022 holiday season.

has also said it will hire up to 9,000 seasonal associates for the 2022 holiday season. Last week, Target Corp TGT communicated its intention to hire up to 100,000 seasonal team members.

communicated its intention to hire up to 100,000 seasonal team members. Retailing behemoth Walmart Inc WMT has also put forth its plan to deploy up to 40,000 additional associates for various seasonal and full-time roles.

has also put forth its plan to deploy up to 40,000 additional associates for various seasonal and full-time roles. Price Action: M shares are trading lower by 3.56% at $15.15 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.