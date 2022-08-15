We Heard Johnny Depp Is Changing The Subject: This Is The First Movie He'll Direct In 25 years

Actor Johnny Depp is set to make his return to acting after winning a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is also ready to make a return to movie directing with his first turn in the director's chair in 25 years.
What Happened: Depp will direct “Modigliani,” a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new movie is based on a play about the painter and sculptor.
The movie will be produced by Depp, Barry Navidi and Al Pacino.
The last movie to be directed by Depp was “The Brave” in 1997, which starred himself and Marlon Brando.
Production is set to begin in Europe in the spring of 2023 with casting information coming soon, according to the report.
"The saga of Mr. Modiglini’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen," Depp said. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”
Related Link: Johnny Depp Hollywood Comeback Could Be Beetlejuice 2
Why It’s Important: The new movie from Depp comes after he made his acting return in “Jeanne du Barry,” a French movie featuring the actor portraying King Louis XV. The movie is the first for Depp in three years.
Netflix Inc NFLX is providing funding for the production of the movie and will get rights to release the movie in France 15 months after its theatrical release in 2023.
After taking a break from movies prior to the trial and taking time to focus on music, Depp appears ready to re-enter the movie scene with several smaller films. The movies could generate strong demand from streaming companies and movie studios, with sentiment on Depp likely turning positive after the trial verdict.
Depp was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Fantastic Beasts franchise from The Walt Disney Company DIS and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD respectively due to the court case.
Photo: Courtesy of Asim Bharwani on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.