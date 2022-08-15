We Heard Johnny Depp Is Changing The Subject: This Is The First Movie He'll Direct In 25 years

Actor Johnny Depp is set to make his return to acting after winning a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is also ready to make a return to movie directing with his first turn in the director's chair in 25 years.

What Happened: Depp will direct “Modigliani,” a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new movie is based on a play about the painter and sculptor.

The movie will be produced by Depp, Barry Navidi and Al Pacino.

The last movie to be directed by Depp was “The Brave” in 1997, which starred himself and Marlon Brando.

Production is set to begin in Europe in the spring of 2023 with casting information coming soon, according to the report.

"The saga of Mr. Modiglini’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen," Depp said. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

Why It’s Important: The new movie from Depp comes after he made his acting return in “Jeanne du Barry,” a French movie featuring the actor portraying King Louis XV. The movie is the first for Depp in three years.

Netflix Inc NFLX is providing funding for the production of the movie and will get rights to release the movie in France 15 months after its theatrical release in 2023.

After taking a break from movies prior to the trial and taking time to focus on music, Depp appears ready to re-enter the movie scene with several smaller films. The movies could generate strong demand from streaming companies and movie studios, with sentiment on Depp likely turning positive after the trial verdict.

Depp was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Fantastic Beasts franchise from The Walt Disney Company DIS and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD respectively due to the court case.

Photo: Courtesy of Asim Bharwani on flickr