Johnny Depp Hollywood Comeback Could Be 'Beetlejuice 2'

Even after he lost roles in several movies, if you say Johnny Depp’s name three times you might reveal what sequel he is now rumored to be attached to.

What Happened: The trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard has captured the attention of Hollywood and could also lead to casting changes involving the actor and actress.

Depp was previously released from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, seeing his role get recast due to allegations from Heard.

Walt Disney Co DIS appears to have moved on from Depp, who portrayed the legendary pirate Jack Sparrow in five Pirates of the Caribbean films. Margot Robbie is set to star in the lead of a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie and new rumors link Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to join the franchise.

Depp may struggle to land new roles after the controversy. One existing franchise with a highly anticipated sequel could be among the first to see Depp attached.

A search for “Beetlejuice 2” on Google shows Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Depp as the results.

Depp has not been confirmed for the movie and it is pointed out that the sequel is set to be released by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD, the same company that already booted Depp from an existing project.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B was helping produce the movie.

No casting decisions or production details have been confirmed for the movie.

Why It’s Important: The plot for “Beetlejuice 2” is listed on IMDb, a unit of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

“Lydia Deetz (Ryder) is wooed by the enchanting Jersey Devil, despite being married to a struggling real estate agent (David Harbour). Through kooky scenarios and ecstatic characters, the fun never stops. Though entertaining, it is also a heart-wrenching tale that shows that Beetlejuice is just another man trying to find his way in the world,” the IMDb plot reads.

There is currently no release date for the movie with IMDb listing 2025 as the current expected release year.

“The story continues when you say the release date three times unbroken,” IMDb says in reference to a famous plotline of the 1988 film.

The film grossed $74.7 million domestically, which sounds like a small figure before remembering inflation and the number of theaters has grown over the years since it was released. The film was the 10th highest-grossing film in 1988 domestically.

The movie became a cult classic and has seen wide playing on cable television over the years. The Depp rumors have already helped increase awareness of a potential sequel.

Many Depp fans have supported him through the trial. The original “Beetlejuice” film was directed by Tim Burton with his name also attached to the sequel.

Burton and Depp have collaborated on a ton of movies over the years and the director could be the perfect fit to help Depp get back into the good graces of Hollywood.

Photo: Johnny Depp in "Pirates of the Caribbean," courtesy Disney



