Simone Biles Mistaken For Child By A Flight Attendant: Here's How The Crew Made It Up To Her

25-year-old four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is the youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in history. She joins sports figures Jesse Owens, Michael Jordan, and Muhammad Ali in receiving the prestigious award.

However, a flight attendant mistakenly thought she was a child on the way home from the White House because of her 4'8" stature and offered her a coloring book, a peculiar error that was immediately fixed.

“Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board,” Biles wrote on her Instagram story after the mix-up. She responded, "No, I'm good, I'm 25."

Another flight attendant swooped in to offer Biles an age-appropriate drink, a mimosa.

“The other flight attendant gave me a mimosa so we’re in the clear.” Biles continued on her Instagram story.

Why did she receive the nation's highest civilian honor? Biles earned the honor for her "absolute courage and honesty — she expands the legacy of our greatest athletes who confront the powerful and speak up for justice, and the wellness of body and mind," according to the introductory speech given at the ceremony presided by President Biden.

Biles also used social media last Friday to criticize Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer who labeled soccer player Megan Rapinoe and Biles "losers" following their victory.

"Fittingly, Biden gave his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe." Ellis tweeted on the day of the ceremony.

"Who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone," the gymnast responded, quoting another user's tweet to her 1.7 million followers on Twitter Inc TWTR.

who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone https://t.co/nFhGIUJf9D — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 8, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Walt Disney Television on Flickr