Tesla Cybertruck Featured In New Music Video By This 13-Time Grammy Award Winner

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 12, 2022 3:43 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The Cybertruck, set to be released in 2023, is among the most anticipated electric vehicles of all time.
  • The Tesla vehicle was previously featured in a 2019 music video by Travis Scott for the song “Gang Gang.”

The highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck electric vehicle is among the vehicles featured in a new music video by a well-known Grammy Award-winning musician and producer.

What Happened: The music video for the song “Cash In Cash Out” by Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator features a Cybertruck from Tesla Inc TSLA.

The video was highlighted in a post by Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt.

In the music video, the three musicians are featured in a Claymation style animation, with Williams driving a Cybertruck and 21 Savage sitting on top of the truck.

The video was trending on YouTube, a video platform from Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL, on Sunday with over 1.96 million views.

The song features discussions on wealth and fashion and specifically calls out brands like Porsche, New Era, Chanel, Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Ferrari RACE.

Related Link: Tesla Cybertruck's Latest Public Appearance Shows Interior Updates 

Why It’s Important: The Cybertruck, set to be released in 2023, is among the most anticipated electric vehicles of all time. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently referred to the vehicle as Tesla’s “best product ever.”

The Cybertruck was previously featured in a 2019 music video by Travis Scott for the song “Gang Gang.” Not only was a Cybertruck featured in the video, but Scott was also shown riding a Cyberquad and the video also featured a “not a flame thrower” from The Boring Company, another Musk founded company.

A song called “Elon Musk” by DDG featuring Gunna also has a Cybertruck in the music video.

With so many songs are already featuring Cybertrucks before the vehicle officially hits the road, Cybertrucks could see increasing popularity in the future, in both music videos and as the vehicle of choice for musicians.

Photo: Courtesy of tesla.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 21 SavageCyberquadCybertruckelectric vehiclesElon Muskmusic videosPharrellPharrell WilliamsSawyer MerrittTesla Cybertruckthe CreatorTylerYouTubeEntertainmentNewsGeneral