Tesla Cybertruck's Latest Public Appearance Shows Interior Updates

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2022 11:25am   Comments
While competitors get their electric pickups to market, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is still taking its time to release the Cybertruck. But that time is being used to improve all aspects of the truck, including the interior.

New pictures shared by Teslarati, show details of the latest Cybertruck prototype's interior. Rather than the marble finish seen at the unveil in 2019, the dashboard is now more of a traditional pickup look. The pedals can be seen, and they also resemble the style of the Cybertruck, with share edges and a squared off shape. The steering yoke also looks like that of the refresh Model S and X, with the driver display clearly in view.

Exterior shots of the Cybertruck also show at least one change. The windshield wiper appears to be half the length previously seen. This could just be a placeholder and not necessarily an intended update. 

Tesla hopes to start production of the Cybertruck in 2023, with a larger ramp up in 2024 out of Gigafactory Texas

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Posted-In: Cybertruck electric vehiclesTech

