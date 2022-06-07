Elon Musk Says This Will Be Tesla's 'Best Product Ever'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that he believes the hotly anticipated Cybertruck would be the electric vehicle maker’s best product ever.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur made the claim in response to a Twitter post that shares a short clip of a Cybertruck.

The 22-second shows a Cybertruck and appears to be being tested out for maneuvering capabilities.

It will be our best product ever imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2022

Cybertruck prototype footage keeps showing up every now and then. In March, drone footage revealed a new prototype of the Cybertruck with a bed cover, a previously unseen feature that was speculated to likely be a solar panel.

In October last year, videos appeared to show a Cybertruck prototype with side mirrors and possibly rear-wheel steering.

See Also: Elon Musk Confirms This 9,000-Ton Machine Will Build Tesla's Cybertruck

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck, designed to have the utility of a truck with sports car performance, is not expected to go into commercial production until 2023 as Tesla makes changes and improvements to the vehicle.

Musk had told investors in January that the Cybertruck, the Semi, and Roadster models would be ready for production "hopefully next year," adding that the EV maker does not plan to launch any new models this year.

The billionaire entrepreneur had last year said he fears Cybertruck could “flop” because the vehicle was “so unlike anything else" and that he loves the pickup truck’s design, which is a departure from conventional pickup designs.

Cybertruck will compete with Ford Motor Co’s F recently launched F-150 Lightning and Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN and others.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.6% higher at $714.8 on Monday.