QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

We Asked, You Answered: What Stock Would You Never Buy Again?

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 2, 2022 4:45 PM | 2 min read

Almost all traders have had that moment: A confident stock pick or strategy that backfires and leaves the investor with less money than they had before and vowing never to trade that stock again.

The official Benzinga Twitter account asked its followers a simple question: "What stock would you never buy again?"

Let’s dig in.
 

1. ContextLogic Inc WISH
Year-to-date performance: -44.82%
1-Year Performance: -87.43%

 

2. Jaguar Health Inc JAGX
Year-to-date performance: - 56.53%
1-Year performance: -89.90%

 

3. Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC
Year-to-date performance: - 7.04%
1-Year performance: +383.02%

 

4. Novavax, Inc. NVAX
Year-to-date performance: -69.02%
1-Year performance: -81.36%

 

5. Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR
Year-to-date performance: -40.91%
1-Year performance: -53.15%

 

6. Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV
Year-to-date performance: -33.09%
1-Year performance: -73.35%

 

7. Nikola Corp NKLA
Year-to-date performance: -27.83%
1-Year performance: -37.79%

 

8. Paramount Global Class A PARAA
Year-to-date performance: -12.19%
1-Year performance: -31.85%

 

9. Meta Platforms Inc FB
Year-to-date performance: -39.23%
1-Year performance: -37.56%


10. Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM
Year-to-date performance: -56.59%
1-Year performance: -87.81%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzingawe asked you answeredEntertainmentPenny StocksSocial MediaSmall CapCrowdsourcingGeneral