We Asked, You Answered: What Stock Would You Never Buy Again?

Almost all traders have had that moment: A confident stock pick or strategy that backfires and leaves the investor with less money than they had before and vowing never to trade that stock again.

The official Benzinga Twitter account asked its followers a simple question: "What stock would you never buy again?"

Let’s dig in.



1. ContextLogic Inc WISH

Year-to-date performance: -44.82%

1-Year Performance: -87.43%

2. Jaguar Health Inc JAGX

Year-to-date performance: - 56.53%

1-Year performance: -89.90%

3. Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC

Year-to-date performance: - 7.04%

1-Year performance: +383.02%

DWAC. Of course I never would have gotten it in the first place. — Cryptocross22 (@cryptocross22) April 24, 2022

4. Novavax, Inc. NVAX

Year-to-date performance: -69.02%

1-Year performance: -81.36%

Novavax.

I placed ~$1000 in april 2020. Right now, balance is ~$1000 minus inflation. Should have sold it.



😐 — Denis Sanchez (@danilitos) April 24, 2022

5. Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR

Year-to-date performance: -40.91%

1-Year performance: -53.15%

PLTR — SerranoRey (@SerranoReyMiami) April 24, 2022

6. Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV

Year-to-date performance: -33.09%

1-Year performance: -73.35%

7. Nikola Corp NKLA

Year-to-date performance: -27.83%

1-Year performance: -37.79%

8. Paramount Global Class A PARAA

Year-to-date performance: -12.19%

1-Year performance: -31.85%

$VIAC or whatever name they use now. — �FrankX (Odubel Herrera STAN account) (@FrankXMjr) April 24, 2022

9. Meta Platforms Inc FB

Year-to-date performance: -39.23%

1-Year performance: -37.56%



10. Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM

Year-to-date performance: -56.59%

1-Year performance: -87.81%