We Asked, You Answered: What Stock Would You Never Buy Again?

Almost all traders have had that moment: A confident stock pick or strategy that backfires and leaves the investor with less money than they had before and vowing never to trade that stock again.
The official Benzinga Twitter account asked its followers a simple question: "What stock would you never buy again?"
Let’s dig in.
1. ContextLogic Inc WISH
Year-to-date performance: -44.82%
1-Year Performance: -87.43%
April 24, 2022
2. Jaguar Health Inc JAGX
Year-to-date performance: - 56.53%
1-Year performance: -89.90%
April 25, 2022
3. Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC
Year-to-date performance: - 7.04%
1-Year performance: +383.02%
DWAC. Of course I never would have gotten it in the first place.— Cryptocross22 (@cryptocross22) April 24, 2022
4. Novavax, Inc. NVAX
Year-to-date performance: -69.02%
1-Year performance: -81.36%
Novavax.— Denis Sanchez (@danilitos) April 24, 2022
I placed ~$1000 in april 2020. Right now, balance is ~$1000 minus inflation. Should have sold it.
😐
5. Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR
Year-to-date performance: -40.91%
1-Year performance: -53.15%
PLTR— SerranoRey (@SerranoReyMiami) April 24, 2022
6. Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV
Year-to-date performance: -33.09%
1-Year performance: -73.35%
April 24, 2022
7. Nikola Corp NKLA
Year-to-date performance: -27.83%
1-Year performance: -37.79%
April 25, 2022
8. Paramount Global Class A PARAA
Year-to-date performance: -12.19%
1-Year performance: -31.85%
$VIAC or whatever name they use now.— �FrankX (Odubel Herrera STAN account) (@FrankXMjr) April 24, 2022
9. Meta Platforms Inc FB
Year-to-date performance: -39.23%
1-Year performance: -37.56%
April 24, 2022
10. Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM
Year-to-date performance: -56.59%
1-Year performance: -87.81%
$EVFM. Worst run company in the United States.— Chooch (@choochloves10x) April 24, 2022
11. Netflix Inc NFLX
Year-to-date performance: -66.60%
1-year performance: -60.80%
April 24, 2022
