Here's How To Watch The Tesla 'Cyber Rodeo' Today

A highly anticipated event kicks off at Gigafactory Texas for Tesla Inc TSLA. The event will welcome thousands of people to see the factory and hear from CEO Elon Musk, and there's a way for people to watch the event from the comfort of their homes.

What Happened: Cyber Rodeo at Gigafactory Texas will be livestreamed on Thursday night.

The event will begin airing on Tesla’s official YouTube channel. The livestream will feature an official speech from Musk but outside of that details are limited on how long the livestream event will be.

Musk previously tweeted that the festivities will begin at 9 p.m. EDT and his “talk” will happen at 9 p.m. EDT.

Doors open to the event for live attendees at 5 p.m.

Why It’s Important: Details of what will be discussed haven't been revealed. Many expect the highly anticipated Cybertruck electric pickup truck to be featured.

Two Tesla Cybertrucks, a new Tesla Roadster and a Tesla Semi prototype are among the vehicles that have been spotted near the Gigafactory Texas factory, leading to much speculation of what the event will cover.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares are up 2% to $1,066.05 on Thursday.