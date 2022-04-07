 Skip to main content

Cybertruck And More: Tesla's Giga Texas Event Today Expected To Dish Out Surprises
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2022 7:14am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could dish out a few surprises at its Cyber Rodeo event being held in Austin, Texas on Thursday, online electric vehicle news portal Electrek reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: Two prototypes of Tesla’s hotly anticipated electric light-duty truck Cybertruck and some unidentified vehicles were spotted at Giga Texas ahead of the event.

The report, citing photographs from a social media user who is at the site to attend the event, showed the factory and eight Teslas covered in drapes and lined up in the factory.

See Also: Elon Musk Says 'Berlin Rocks,' Days After Tesla's First European Gigafactory Goes Online

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hosting the Cyber Rodeo party to celebrate the opening of its newest GigaFactory and the start of production. The event has a permit for 15,000 people.

The world’s richest man is expected to welcome guests at 4 pm and offer opening remarks later. 

Musk in January told analysts that Tesla wouldn't launch the Cybertruck or any new vehicle in 2022 as it battles chip shortages. 

This is Tesla’s second gigafactory coming online in less than a month. The electric vehicle maker’s Giga Berlin was inaugurated last month and is its first factory in Europe. 

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.2% lower at $1,045.76 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

