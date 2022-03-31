After Formula One Success, Netflix Is Filming A Docuseries On This Sport

A streaming giant is expanding its coverage of sports leagues with a new docuseries set to follow an international sport that could gain in popularity in the U.S. with the additional coverage.

What Happened: Netflix Inc NFLX will film a docuseries based on the Tour de France cycling race. The series will be filmed during the 2022 cycling competition and follow eight teams.

“We are very proud to unveil new aspects of the emblematic Tour de France. This is a unique opportunity to dive into the stories of its inspiring characters!” said Netflix manager of EMEA unscripted series for France Dolores Emile.

Netflix will release the docuseries in eight episodes in the first quarter of 2023.

Related Link: Could Netflix Help Shares Of Formula One?

Why It’s Important: The new docuseries could bring additional fans to the cycling sport with behind-the-scenes access. Netflix previously released a docuseries called “Drive to Survive” about Formula One, a sports league owned by Liberty Formula One Group FWONAFWONK.

The series was credited with bringing new fans to the popular international racing league, particularly in the U.S. Engagement on social media platforms for Formula One also soared as the show on Netflix became more popular.

Box to Box Films, who also worked on “Drive to Survive,” will help produce the series for Netflix.

Tour de France could follow the success of Formula One in the U.S. and other territories.

Lance Armstrong won seven consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005, but they were later stripped after it was found that he used performance-enhancing drugs. The last official U.S. winner of the race is Greg LeMond, who won in 1989 and 1990.

Formula One has no U.S. racers and until recent years didn't have any races in the U.S., but has seen a huge surge in viewership.

The Tour de France takes place July 1 through July 24. In the U.S., the rights to the sport are owned by Comcast Corp CMCSA, which will air coverage on USA Network and the Peacock streaming platform.

Comcast has rights through 2023, which could be the year that sees a spike in viewership, and could lead to Comcast trying to lock in rights for additional years sooner or later.

Outside of the U.S., Eurosport has coverage of the race in many European countries. Eurosport is owned by Discovery Inc DISCA.