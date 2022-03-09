What Stocks Does 'The Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Own?

Michael Burry is the founder and former hedge fund manager of now-defunct Scion Capital, most famously known for his massively profitable contrarian investment in the events leading up to the collapse of the real estate market and subsequently the global financial crisis in 2008.

Burry was active on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in 2021 until he closed his bearish bets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). He has since deleted his tweets, and his account. He is the hedge fund manager at Scion Asset Management.

Though he has not been publicly active in 2022, "The Big Short" investor is keeping it short by holding only six positions in his current fund. According to a 13F and fund filings from Feb. 14, Scion Asset holds:

Bridges Impact Corp (NYSE: IMPX)

Shares: 1,000,000

Value: $9,910,991

Bio: SPAC bringing Harley Davidson's Wire electric motorcycle public.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO)

Shares: 850,000

Value: $4,794,000

Bio: real estate investment trust.

Corecivic Inc (NYSE: CXW)

Shares: 555,427

Value: $4,665,586

Bio: manages private prisons and detention centers.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF)

Shares: 325,000

Value: $14,820,000

Bio: provider of title insurance and settlement services.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)

Shares: 300,000

Value: $20,322,000

Bio: multinational pharmaceutical company.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD)