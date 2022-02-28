'Ozark' Joins Rare Company With 4 Billion Minutes Streamed In A Week As Netflix Continues To Dominate

A Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) original show continues to dominate the streaming ratings and hit a milestone hit only three times.

What Happened: Netflix released “Ozark" season 4, part 1 in late January and the show has proven to be a massive success for the company.

The show led the way for the week of Jan. 24 through Jan. 30 with an impressive 4.095 billion minutes streamed, according to a new report from Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN).

This marked only the fourth time a show had over four billion minutes streamed in a week, according to Nielsen. “Tiger King,” also from Netflix, hit the four billion mark twice including a record 5.3 billion minutes streamed in a week in 2020. “Ozark” also previously hit the five billion minutes mark in a week during 2020.

Netflix beat “Encanto,” the animated movie from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to win the reported week. “Encanto” had 1.36 billion minutes streamed, while “The Book of Boba Fett” from Disney had 744 million minutes streamed.

Netflix provides its own internal rankings and viewership figures, which showed “Ozark” as the top rated show for the week of Jan. 24 with 96.34 million hours streamed.

Why It’s Important: Nielsen points out that the impressive thing about “Ozark” hitting four billion minutes streamed during the last week of January is the other three times the milestone was hit were during peak pandemic time of stay-at-home orders and work from home environments.

“Ozark's" fourth season has placed on Netflix’s top 10 rankings for five straight weeks with 17.99 million hours and a fourth-place finish in the recent Feb. 14 through Feb. 20 week.

Previous seasons of “Ozark” also ranked in the top 10 for three of the four weeks of January.

Netflix could find itself hitting more records soon with strong viewership for a new show and a second part to “Ozark's" fourth season coming.

“Inventing Anna” was the company’s top show for the week of Feb. 14 through Feb. 20 with 195.97 million hours viewed. The show had 77.31 million hours streamed in the previous week. Netflix tracks hours viewed, while Nielsen tracks minutes.

“Ozark" season 4, part 2 is scheduled for an April 29 release date.

Nielsen SVP of Product and Strategy Brian Fuhrer also highlighted the release of “All of Us Are Dead,” a South Korean zombie series. The show was ninth in the Nielsen rankings in its debut week. Fuhrer said the show could be the next hit international series for Netflix with similar hype and demand to “Squid Game.”

Netflix shows “All of Us Are Dead” as the number one non-English show for four straight weeks including hitting 124.8 million and 236.2 million hours streamed in its first two respective weeks. The show ranked number one for the week of Feb. 14 through Feb. 20 and is a top 10 show in 89 countries, according to Netflix.

“Ozark” is the latest hit Netflix show to help the company dominate the streaming ratings versus rivals like Disney, Hulu, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), which are all tracked in the Nielsen report.

Netflix had nine of the top 10 shows, six of the top acquired shows and four of the top 10 movies streamed for the week. Overall, Netflix had eight of the top 10 streamed programs by minutes with Disney landing the remaining two.

Netflix ended the fourth quarter with 222 million paid subscribers. The streaming company announced a price increase in January. With the company’s dominant position in streaming viewership and ratings, it continues to show value to consumers.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares are down 2% to $384.79 on Monday.