If You Bought Your Mom $100 In Apple, Microsoft And Tesla Stock For Mother's Day Last Year, Here's How Much She'd Have Now

If you're struggling with what to get your mom for Mother's Day this year, a gift of stock is one item to consider.

What Happened: Mother's Day is being celebrated today, May 12. While many will get their mom flowers and a card, another option could be buying shares of some of the most valuable and most well-known companies.

Mother's Day was designated an official holiday by then President Woodrow Wilson in 1914 and is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Last year, Mother's Day was celebrated on May 14, 2023. Here's a look at how an investment in three of the largest publicly traded companies at that time would be worth now.

Investing $100 Each In Apple, Microsoft And Tesla: Investing $100 in each of the three popular stocks during Mother’s Day 2023 could have bought the following share amounts:

Apple Inc AAPL: 0.5745 shares

Microsoft Corporation MSFT: 0.3219 shares

Tesla Inc TSLA: 0.5638 shares

The three investments would be worth the following values today based on the closing share prices from Friday, May 10, 2024. The totals do not include dividends.

Apple: $105.16

Microsoft: $133.50

Tesla: $94.98

The total investment in those three stocks on Mother's Day last year would be worth $333.64 today, representing a return of 11.2%. This marks an increase from the 7% gain on the same three stocks from Mother's Day 2022 to Mother's Day 2023. It trails the return of 17.8% on the same stocks from Mother's Day 2021 and Mother's Day 2022.

Of course, if your mother pays attention to the stock market or has caught wind of the gains in artificial intelligence stocks, she might be wondering why you didn't buy her NVIDIA Corporation NVDA stock for Mother's Day last year.

A $100 investment in Nvidia stock last Mother's Day could have bought 0.3475 shares. That same investment would be worth $312.33 today and up 212.3%. The $100 investment would be worth nearly as much as $100 investing in Apple, Microsoft and Tesla over the same time period combined.

While flowers might not last forever, stock investments for your mom can often hold or gain value over time.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

