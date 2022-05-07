If You Bought Your Mom $100 In Apple, Microsoft And Tesla Stock For Mother's Day Last Year, Here's How Much She'd Have Now

If you’re struggling with what to get your mom for Mother’s Day this year, a gift of stock is one item to consider.

What Happened: Mother’s Day 2022 is celebrated on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The holiday was signed as an official holiday in 1914 by then President Woodrow Wilson. Each year, the second Sunday of the month of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is meant to honor mothers and is typically a day that includes calling moms, visiting with moms and the buying of gifts for mothers or mother figures.

Gifts for moms often include cards, flowers, personalized items and gift cards. For those thinking outside the box, gifts could include investments in stocks or cryptocurrency.

Mother’s Day 2021 was celebrated on May 9, 2021. Here’s a look at how an investment in three of the largest publicly traded companies did as a gift for mom.

Investing $100 In Apple, Microsoft And Tesla: While not all family members looking for a gift for mom or a mother figure shell out $300, it is the amount used for today’s article.

Investing $100 in each of three popular stocks could have bought the following share amounts.

Apple Inc AAPL : 0.7618 shares

: 0.7618 shares Microsoft Corporation MSFT : 0.3932 shares

: 0.3932 shares Tesla Inc TSLA : 0.1449 shares

The three investments would be worth the following values today based on closing share prices from Friday, May 6, 2022. The totals do not include dividends.

Apple: $119.82

Microsoft: $108.02

Tesla: $125.43

The $300 in stock bought for mom on Mother’s Day last year would be worth $353.27 today, representing a return of 17.8%.

For those who did not select individual stocks and gave mom a $300 stake in the popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, the investment would be worth $291.84 today, a decline of 2.7%.