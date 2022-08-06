A $1,000 Invested In SPY Now Will Be Worth This Much If It Hits Year-End Price Target: How Returns Compare Vs. Big Techs

The market has shown signs of turning around in recent sessions, prompting many analysts to call for a bottom. That said, there’s limited visibility into the near- and medium-term, given the looming uncertainty around inflation and interest rates.
Uncertainties Weigh Down: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Index, is currently down about 12% in the year-to-date period. The current market downturn is being led by the tech sector. The Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has retreated about 19%.
At one point in mid-June, the SPY was down a steeper 23% but has managed to cut its losses. At its trough, the QQQ had plummeted about 32%.
The underperformance of the so-called “Big Techs” is unsurprising. Some of them have heavy exposure to consumer spending, which slowed notably amid recession fears and the spike in inflation that ate into nominal spending. Meanwhile, the social-media platforms suffered due to softness in ad spending, which is their primary source of revenue.
Read Benzinga’s coverage of July jobs report and its readthrough for Fed rates
What Near Term Holds: Given the year-to-date underperformance, in all likelihood, the market should come back up. Valuations of most stocks, even the fundamentally sound ones, have turned attractive and this should bring bargain hunters in.
The economy is now the dark horse. Non-farm payrolls data released Friday showed the economy adding a healthy 538,000 jobs in July. And there were upward revisions to the previous two months’ numbers, which boosted the job gains for the first seven months of the year by 26,000.
The earnings season has been better than feared.
The sore spot is the economic growth, which has been negative for two consecutive quarters – technically defined a recession.
Inflation remains sticky at multi-decade highs. The Fed, which has raised the fed funds rate from 0%-0.25% at the start of the year to 2.25%-2.5% by July, is left with no option but to continue raising rates until inflation is reined in.
Against this backdrop, the stock market’s fate is left to the mercy of each piece of incoming data.
Although analysts have tempered their expectations for the market and stocks, they are still hopeful that things will look up in the second half.
The average year-end price target for the S&P 500 is currently at 4,372, CNBC’s compilation of market strategists’ price target shows. This would mean the index will end down by 8.3%.
Returns Of Broader Market By Year-End: Assuming the SPY clocks the same drop as the S&P 500 Index, it is on track to end the year at $432. A $1,000 invested in SPY currently will fetch 2.4 units of the ETF. This would be worth 1,036.8 at the end of the year, a gain of 3.68%.
Here’s how this compares with the potential returns for the big techs, assuming they hit the consensus price target (compiled by TipRanks):
Meta Platforms, Inc. META: +35.4%
Netflix, Inc. NFLX: +1.1%
Apple, Inc. AAPL: 8.93%
Amazon, Inc. AMZN: +25%
Alphabet, Inc. GOOGLGOOGL: +21.5%
Microsoft Corporation MSFT: +16.4%
The SPY closed Friday’s session at $413.47, down 0.17%, according to Benzinga Pro data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.