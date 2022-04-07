10 Of The Top Golf Courses To Play — And The Hardest To Get A Tee Time

A bomb cyclone may have just unleashed snow, ice and rain across parts of the U.S. last week, but for many, no matter the weather situation, this time of year turns to green — as in golf — bringing out the duffer and country club champion alike to start their quest for a preferred tee time on their local golf course.

But for those who have yen for a change of pace, even bragging rights, there are legendary golf courses to play. Some are more exclusive than others and tee times, as of now, are scarce to non-existent.

Yet, as with everything in life, there is always a family member, friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend, or a co-worker who may have a connection to get you in. Our recommendation: Start working on it now.

What golf courses are the "Most Wanted" list? Let's set up our tee and golf ball and take a swing at it — maybe using a 2-wood.

Top 10 Top Courses to Play Around the World: According to Golf.com, these are the golf courses that are well designed with tough greens, surprising bunkers (yes, that is good design) and rough where a gopher can lay in wait to steal your ball.

1. Pine Valley Golf Club, Pine Valley, New Jersey

Built 1914-1922, architect George Crump

Once called "Crump's Folly," this golf course has stood the test of time, particularly because of Crump's vision of creating holes known for being unforgivable, yet beautiful. (With one hook, you are often in sandy rough.)

If you go, don't forget to sample the famed snapper (a.k.a turtle) soup when you are done.

The holes it's known for: Par-4, 11th hole or the par-5, 7th hole named "Hell's Half Acre," which has one of the longest bunkers in the world and also has its own nickname, the "Devil's A**hole."

2. Cypress Point, Pebble Beach, California

Built in 1928, architect Alister MacKenzie

It's hard not to be impressed with the beauty of this golf course and the views of the Pacific Ocean, which also provides some stiff breezes to mess with your golf ball.

The hole it's known for: Par-3,16th hole, that gives you the option of carrying the ball over the ocean; the safer way adds more strokes.

3. St. Andrew's (Old Course), St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

15th century with changes over the years, including those by Old Tom Morris in 1863

Enter into the "Cathedral of Golf," the place where golf was born. It was here that the first golfers dared a ban by King James II and where the standard 18 holes of golf were created.

The Open Championship, golf's oldest major championship, is July 11-17. It will be aired live in the U.S. on Comcast Corporation CMCSA-owned NBC (July 16-17) and Golf Channel (July 14-17).

The holes it's known for: Every one of them, and its bunkers have names, such as Principal's Nose.

4. Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.

Club founded 1891, current course built in 1931, architect William Flynn

Opened in 1891, Shinnecock Hills is the oldest incorporated golf club in the U.S. and has hosted five U.S. Opens.

The holes it's known for: According to StadiumTalk, "The holes surrounding the clubhouse — Nos. 4, 9 and 17 — appear to be the most daunting of all. Depending on where you stand on the tee, sometimes it seems like there's more sand than grass."

5. National Golf Links of America, Southampton, N.Y.

Built 1911, architect Charles B. Macdonald with Seth Raynor

The golf course was patterned after those in Great Britain and each hole has its own name based on that course.

The holes it's known for: The club's website notes the holes and the courses they were inspired by: Road (par-5, 7th hole) and Eden (par-3, 13th hole) from St. Andrews, Alps (par-4, 3rd hole) from Prestwick, Redan (par-3, 4th hole) from North Berwick and Sahara (par-4, 2nd hole) from Royal St. George's/Sandwich.

6. Royal County Down, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

Built 1889, architects George L. Baillie and Old Tom Morris

It's a golf course that sounds like it is in Middle Earth: nestled amongst the Mountains of Mourne and along the shores of Dundrum Bay.

The holes it's known for: If you like to tee off into the unknown, then try holes 2, 5 and 9. Once your ball leaves the face of the club, cross your fingers and hope the ball lands in the fairway.

7. Royal Melbourne (West), Black Rock, Australia

Built 1931, architect Alister MacKenzie

With most holes as doglegs, the errant golf ball may find its way into the rough, possibly guarded by a kangaroo.

The hole it's known for: May we introduce you to par-5, 4th hole, designed around a large sand dune. The tee shot is blind with the ball going over the dune and between the carry bunkers, if you're lucky.

8. Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania

Built 1903, architect Henry Fownes

With slick greens, tight fairways and 175 deep bunkers, why worry?

The club has hosted more combined USGA and PGA championships than any other in the U.S.

The hole it's known for: The first hole: According to Golf.com, it's the "green that follows the natural contours and slopes away from the player." It gives new meaning to the phrase "uphill battle."

9. Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Built 1932, architects Alister MacKenzie and player Bobby Jones

This could be considered one of the most coveted tee times in the U.S. and is the home of The Masters, one of the most coveted tournament tickets.

Jones and MacKenzie looked overseas — in particular, St. Andrew's — for inspiration, then incorporated or added to natural beauty with azaleas and dogwoods, as well as greens that look like velvet and sand traps filled with granulated quartz (not sand).

The hole it's known for: As StadiumTalk says, "the most famous stretch is Amen Corner from the second shot on No. 11 to the second shot on 13, with the famous crossing of Nelson Bridge over Rae Creek after you tee off on 13."

The Masters is April 7-10, airing on ESPN, owned by Walt Disney Co DIS for rounds one and two, and CBS, owned by Paramount Global PARA PARAA for rounds three and four.

10. Sand Hills Golf Club, Mullen, Nebraska

Built 1995, architects Ben Core and player Ben Crenshaw

It took Core and Crenshaw two years to survey the land to figure out how they wanted to lay out the course known for its adherence to the terrain. Only a little more than 4,000 cubic yards of dirt were moved to construct the course.

The hole it's known for: Par-4, hole 1, a twisting, undulating fairway flanked by bunkers with the green on an incline, where if you land your ball wrong, it could roll back at least 50 yards.

Lagniappe: The 10 Hardest Tee Times To Get In The World: You may have all the right gear, but if you don't have the connections, the wait is going to be long, long and long to get on these courses. Note that some of these are mentioned above. (List is in alphabetical order.)

Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

Chicago Golf Club, Wheaton, Illinois

Cypress Point Golf Club, Monterey, California

Ellerston, Australia

Fishers Island Club, Fishers Island, N.Y.

Hirono, Kobe, Japan

Golf de Mortfontaine, France

Pine Valley Golf Club, Pine Valley, N.J.

St. Andrew's (Old Course), St. Andrews, Scotland

Seminole Golf Club, Juno Beach, Fla.

