If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.

Apple's Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past two years has been iPhone maker Apple, Inc. AAPL.

Fortunately for Apple investors, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 didn’t negatively impact its business much at all.

At the beginning of 2020, Apple shares were trading at around $296. By the beginning of March, the stock was down to $282 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompting concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

Apple ultimately bottomed at $212.61 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Fortunately for Apple investors, the dip did not last long.

By June, Apple shares were back at new all-time highs above $330 and were as high as $514.14 in August prior to a four-to-one stock split.

Apple In 2022, Beyond: Following the split, Apple eventually made it back to $182.94 in January 2022 before pulling back to $175.28 today.

Still, investors who bought Apple stock on the day it hit its pandemic low and held on have generated a nice return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Apple stock bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $3,158 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Apple stock to continue to grind higher in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 36 analysts covering the stock is $193.50, suggesting 11.1% upside from current levels.