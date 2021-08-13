This Semiconductor Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Amazon, Apple, Netflix And Microsoft

Since 1993, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been helping gamers play their favorite titles the way they're meant to be played. It's no secret investors have been getting in on the action.

Since August 2021, Nvidia stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular e-commerce and tech companies: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Nvidia is a leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.

In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to present:

Amazon is up from $3,161.02 a share to $3,291.08 for a return of 4.11%

Netflix is up from $481.33 a share to $517.52 for a return of 7.52%

Apple is up from $115.01 a share to $148.85 for a return of 29.43%

Microsoft is up from $208.70 a share to $291.72 for a return of 39.78%

And finally, Nvidia is up from $114.43 a share to $201.08 for a return of 75.72%

Image by Shafin Al Asad Protic from Pixabay