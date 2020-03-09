Market Overview

Tristan Thompson Reveals The Importance Of Patience In Today's World

Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2020 9:51am   Comments
Tristan Thompson Reveals The Importance Of Patience In Today's World

It's no secret Tristan Thompson has been an leader this NBA season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson has averaged a career high 12.2 points per game for 2019-2020 and is widely regarded as a mentor to the young, but talented Cavs core of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

What is one thing that the veteran power forward stresses in today's world? The value of patience.

Thompson, along with Kevin Love, are the two remaining Cavs players from the 2016 NBA Champion team led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

The Cavs entered NBA All-Star weekend with 14 wins and are now 19-45 on the season.

Photo credit: Erik Drost, Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Tristan ThompsonPsychology Sports General

