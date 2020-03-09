Tristan Thompson Reveals The Importance Of Patience In Today's World

It's no secret Tristan Thompson has been an leader this NBA season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson has averaged a career high 12.2 points per game for 2019-2020 and is widely regarded as a mentor to the young, but talented Cavs core of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

What is one thing that the veteran power forward stresses in today's world? The value of patience.

Tristan Thompson went on a rant about impatience and it was great. Stay for the end quote too, because that's the best part. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/mCAHqSNT3j — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) March 6, 2020

Thompson, along with Kevin Love, are the two remaining Cavs players from the 2016 NBA Champion team led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

The Cavs entered NBA All-Star weekend with 14 wins and are now 19-45 on the season.

Photo credit: Erik Drost, Flickr