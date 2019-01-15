Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened

On Jan. 15, 1967, the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl I.

Where The Market Was

The S&P 500 was trending toward $87, and the Dow was on its way down to $6,409.

What Else Was Going On In The World

New Orleans’ NFL franchise had just dubbed itself the “Saints,” PBS had launched as a 70-station network, and the U.S.’s first popularly elected African American senator had begun his term.

U.S. Establishes Its Biggest Sports Holiday

The Packers and Chiefs squared off in the first world championship of American football, which pitted the best of the National Football League against the best of the American Football League.

The game brought 61,946 spectators to the Los Angeles Coliseum to witness a 35-10 Green Bay victory. The winners walked away with $15,000 each — a record single-game share for team sports. The Packers were coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi.

The Super Bowl, as it became known in 1969, has been played every year since, but since the 1970 merger of the NFL and AFL, it’s featured the best of the NFL’s American and National Football Conferences.

The game is widely celebrated in the U.S. and has become an unofficial capitalist holiday. Companies pour millions of dollars — significant portions of their budgets — into Super Bowl ads to capture the 130 million-plus eyes tuning in. It’s also a major gambling opportunity. The American Gaming Association estimated viewers bet $4.76 billion last year.

Related Links:

Quicken Loans Breaks Down What Goes Into A Perfect Ad

Ad Wars: The Super Bowl Vs. The Oscars

Photo snippet: "Super Bowl I: The First AFL-NFL Championship Game | Chiefs vs. Packers"