9 Streaming Services With The Best Original Content
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2018 10:04am   Comments
No streaming competitors can touch Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) when it comes to quantity of original content. However, a study conducted earlier this month by Streaming Observer suggests the quality of Netflix’s original shows and movies may be slipping.

Streaming Observer compiled data from review sites Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes to generate an overall quality rating score for nine major streaming and pay TV networks. Here’s a breakdown of the rankings:

  1. HBO, owned by AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) - 75 rating
  2. Hulu, soon to be majority owned by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) - 74 rating
  3. AMC, owned by AMC Networks INC (NASDAQ: AMCX) - 73 rating
  4. Starz, owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) (NYSE: LGF-B) - 72 rating
  5. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) - 71 rating
  6. FX, owned by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) - 71 rating
  7. Netflix - 70 rating
  8. Showtime, owned by CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) - 67 rating
  9. USA Network, owned by Comcast Corporation (NYSE: CMCSA) - 64 rating

These quality results might disappoint Netflix investors who are painfully aware of the company’s $13 billion original content budget in 2018. Not only did Netflix’s quality score drop four points since Streaming Observer last compiled the data two years ago, Netflix also dropped two spots in the rankings.

The silver lining for Netflix, however, is that quality scored were mostly down overall across the board. USA Network was the only one of the eight networks included in both studies that has its original content quality score increase in the past two years. HBO actually took the largest quality score hit, dropping seven points from a score of 82 two years ago.

Photo credit: Manuel Martin, Flickr

Posted-In: FX HBO Hulu Metacritic Rotten Tomatoes ShowtimeTech Media Best of Benzinga

