9 Streaming Services With The Best Original Content

No streaming competitors can touch Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) when it comes to quantity of original content. However, a study conducted earlier this month by Streaming Observer suggests the quality of Netflix’s original shows and movies may be slipping.

Streaming Observer compiled data from review sites Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes to generate an overall quality rating score for nine major streaming and pay TV networks. Here’s a breakdown of the rankings:

HBO, owned by AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) - 75 rating Hulu, soon to be majority owned by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) - 74 rating AMC, owned by AMC Networks INC (NASDAQ: AMCX) - 73 rating Starz, owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) (NYSE: LGF-B) - 72 rating Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) - 71 rating FX, owned by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) - 71 rating Netflix - 70 rating Showtime, owned by CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) - 67 rating USA Network, owned by Comcast Corporation (NYSE: CMCSA) - 64 rating

These quality results might disappoint Netflix investors who are painfully aware of the company’s $13 billion original content budget in 2018. Not only did Netflix’s quality score drop four points since Streaming Observer last compiled the data two years ago, Netflix also dropped two spots in the rankings.

The silver lining for Netflix, however, is that quality scored were mostly down overall across the board. USA Network was the only one of the eight networks included in both studies that has its original content quality score increase in the past two years. HBO actually took the largest quality score hit, dropping seven points from a score of 82 two years ago.

Photo credit: Manuel Martin, Flickr