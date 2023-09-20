Updated Covid Vaccine US Rollout Hit by Insurance Coverage Delays - What It Means?

As the U.S. launches a fresh round of updated COVID-19 vaccines, some patients encounter hurdles in obtaining prompt health insurance coverage for their shots.

Under the recommendation of U.S. regulators, Pfizer Inc PFE/ BioNTech SE BNTX and Moderna Inc's MRNA new vaccine doses have become available for all Americans aged six months and up.

While the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, select healthcare providers, and CVS Health Corp CVS confirm temporary coverage delays, they reassure that COVID-19 vaccines can be accessed at no cost through insurance plans.

These delays are attributed to insurers updating their policies to incorporate the new vaccines, CNBC noted.

Social media reports reveal patients being charged between $125 and $190 for their shots, with some being informed that their insurance plans do not yet cover the new vaccines.

The rollout also coincides with a significant shift in the coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., with manufacturers now directly selling vaccines to healthcare providers at over $120 per dose.

Previously, the federal government acquired vaccines at a discount for free distribution to all Americans.

CVS notes that some payers are still updating their systems and may be unprepared to cover the updated COVID-19 vaccines.

Healthcare provider Elevance Health Inc ELV encourages pharmacies to resubmit COVID-19 vaccine claims to ensure a $0 copay for patients, expressing confidence that coverage delays will be swiftly resolved.