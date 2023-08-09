Ozempic Linked To Severe 'Roller Coaster Ride' Side Effects In Diabetic Patients

Diabetic patients using Ozempic report severe side effects, including stomach paralysis and pancreatitis, CTV News reports.

Jana Norman, a Type 2 diabetic, described her experience with Ozempic as a “roller-coaster ride.” She was prescribed the drug in 2019 to counteract weight gain from other medications but later developed gastroparesis or stomach paralysis.

The 52-year-old had lost around 50 pounds during the four years of using Ozempic but was using laxatives as her body couldn't process food anymore.

She stopped taking the medicine earlier this year for two months and her sugar levels went up even though she was on insulin and other diabetes pills. Her doctor advised reducing her Ozempic dosage, but she still had stomach issues. She hasn’t taken the medicine for two weeks now, and her sugar levels are rising again.

Ozempic, an injectable medication containing semaglutide, is marketed in Canada by Novo Nordisk. The drug lists side effects such as vomiting, reduced appetite, pancreatitis, and more.

Kate Hanna, a spokesperson for Novo Nordisk, acknowledged gastrointestinal events as common side effects of Ozempic.

“Gastrointestinal (GI) events are well-known side effects of the GLP-1 class,” Hanna mentioned.

Dr. Tasneem Sajwani highlighted the importance of symptom monitoring for diabetic patients using GLP-1 medications like semaglutide. She noted that gastroparesis can be a complication of diabetes itself.

Image Via Shutterstock

Read Next: ‘Miracle’ Weightloss Drugs Ozempic And Mounjaro Face Lawsuit Over Alleged Gastroparesis Side Effect