'Miracle' Weightloss Drugs Ozempic And Mounjaro Face Lawsuit Over Alleged Gastroparesis Side Effects

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, manufacturers of diabetes drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro, are facing a lawsuit over claims of causing gastroparesis, CBS News reports.

The lawsuit, filed by personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, alleges a “failure to warn” about the potential side effect. The first case involves a 44-year-old Louisiana woman who has taken both drugs and experienced severe health issues, including multiple emergency room visits.

Attorney Paul Pennock stated that the firm is investigating 400 other inquiries from clients across 45 states. The drugs, known for aiding weight loss, are accused of causing gastroparesis, a condition that slows or stops the movement of food from the stomach to the small intestine.

“It is our opinion that these drugs are causing these problems. We think that the evidence is sufficient for us to be able to prove it or we would not have filed the case, and we intend to file many more in the coming days and weeks,” Pennock said.

Novo Nordisk acknowledged through a statement that gastrointestinal events are known side effects of the GLP-1 class, found in Ozempic. Eli Lilly stated that patient safety is their top priority.

