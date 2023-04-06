Are Next-Gen Psychedelics The Incoming Solution For Mental Health? Learn It All At Benzinga's Psychedelics Capital Conference

Since the beginning of the new wave in medicine and public opinion, there has been a retaking of psychedelics-assisted therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions commonly known as Psychedelics Renaissance.

With this, there has been an explosive number of companies working on these psychoactive compounds throughout the preclinical and clinical stages.

The reawakened interest in the potential of psychedelic substances for helping tackle mental health disorders — primarily substance use disorders including anxiety, depression and PTSD, but others as well — together with the unprecedented advances in technology, has given rise to the development of New Chemical Entities (NCEs). These are designed to hold the benefits of classical psychedelics such as psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca’s DMT or LSD and get rid of at least some of their well-known adverse effects.

As any medicine, psychedelic-inspired substances are not likely to be a magical cure for ailments. But several of them are performing better in trials than currently available treatments.

The FDA’s process for a new medicine to be approved and become legal for in-treatment use implies an extensive road, consisting of preclinical and clinical instances where endpoints for each stage need to be met before advancing to the next.

As this certainly involves a soaring budget, public and private companies working in the space work their way around financing and performing the trials through several collaborations and research agreements.

For the time being, big pharma doesn’t yet seem to have set foot in it. But one can only expect it will anytime soon.

These and other pressing topics will be discussed at the upcoming Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, April 13 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel will be the place to set up deals, raise money, meet investors and key partners, and learn from the industry’s greatest.

Check out the full lineup and get your tickets NOW!

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by curiosity and Andrei Verner on Shutterstock.