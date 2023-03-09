Mood Disorders Could Get An Alternative Treatment With This Next-Gen, Non-Hallucinogenic Psychedelic

The next-generation psychedelics R&D business is up and running, as BetterLife Pharma Inc. BETRF’s lead drug candidate LSD analog BETR-001 has shown positive results in a study assessing it as a potential treatment for mood disorders.

In preclinical and IND-enabling studies, BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative with the potential for self-administration, which BetterLife is aiming to patent for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD,) anxiety disorder and neuropathic pain, among other conditions.

These outcomes of 2-bromo-LSD or BETR-001’s therapy, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Report, further support previous positive data through an extensive pharmacological characterization of the novel compound compared to LSD.

Distinct CNS receptors pharmacological differences between BETR-001 and LSD included:

5-HT2A receptor partial agonism and no psychedelic-like effects in vivo for BETR-001 in contrast to LSD

5-HT2B agonism was caused by LSD but not by BETR-001, leading to a potentially safer cardiovascular profile.

BETR-001 induces neuroplasticity in vitro and in vivo while promoting active coping behavior in mouse models of depression and anxiety.

BetterLife's CEO Ahmad Doroudian explained that this is the first comprehensive preclinical characterization of 2-bromo-LSD, using BetterLife’s proprietary BETR-001, in collaboration with expert scientists like Dr. Adam L. Halberstadt (USA), Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Canada) and Dr. John D. McCorvy (USA).

“These findings show key differences between LSD and BETR-001 pharmacology and highlight the significant potential therapeutic benefits and improved safety profile of BETR-001. We are further encouraged to study the therapeutic potential of BETR-001 in human clinical trials projected to start by the end of 2023,” Doroudian concluded.

