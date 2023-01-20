Psychiatry And Business Collaborate: European Psychedelics Trial Tackles Alcohol Addiction

Clinical-stage natural psychedelics developer Filament Health FLHLF and the Psychiatric Center Copenhagen’s collaborative clinical trial has been approved by the Danish Medicines Agency and is set to commence this February.

The study, to be led by Prof. Anders Fink-Jensen and Ph.D. candidate Mathias Ebbesen Jensen, will assess Filament’s natural psilocybin drug candidate for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

Filament’s co-founder and CEO Benjamin Lightburn is enthusiastic. “Psychiatric Center Copenhagen is an internationally recognized psychiatric research institution. We are proud that Mathias Ebbesen Jensen and Professor Fink-Jensen have selected Filament’s drug candidate for a clinical trial of this caliber and we’re pleased to support their important research.”

See also: EXCLUSIVE: The Psychedelics Debate Is 'Raging' As Filament Debuts Ayahuasca Pill

The study’s PI Prof. Anders Fink-Jensen agreed. “Alcohol use disorder is a widespread issue for global public health and constitutes a major risk factor for disability and mortality. Clinical data suggests that psilocybin holds potential for the treatment of AUD, and our intention with this trial is to expand on those findings.”

With the Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) drug candidate coming from Filament’s Metro Vancouver lab, the trial aims to determine the effects of a single dose of 25 milligrams of psilocybin on a brain affected by alcohol abuse.

The trial constitutes the third European study of this kind approved to test the company’s natural psilocybin.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Cannabis_Pic and Gorodenkoff and Troyan on Shutterstock.