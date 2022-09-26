Is Psilocybin Therapy A Potential Treatment For Fibromyalgia & Binge Eating Disorder?

Clinical-stage developer of psychedelic compounds Tryp Therapeutics Inc. TRYPF filed two provisional patent applications - one for psilocybin therapy for fibromyalgia and another expanding psilocybin-based TRP-8803 development’s IP.

Tryp's Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFN) program works towards developing synthetic psilocybin-based molecules as a new drug class for the treatment of binge eating, chronic pain and other debilitating indications in patients who've tried other available medications to no avail.

In the case of fibromyalgia, a condition characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues, existing treatment has limited efficacy and adverse side effects, including a considerable amount of patients taking opioids despite the lack of evidence for efficacy and the risk of addiction or overdose.

As for clinical trials, the company has begun enrolling patients in its Phase 2 study for the treatment of binge eating disorder at the University of Florida and is planning to conduct a Phase 2a trial with the University of Michigan to evaluate psilocybin-based TRP-8802 combined with therapy for fibromyalgia.

Regarding the second provisional patent, it is set to expand the IP supporting lead drug candidate TRP-8803, essentially referring to the development of salt forms and co-formers that improve the compound’s chemical properties and subsequently improve the stability and suitability for TRP-8803’s novel formulation and route of administration.

The proprietary drug’s new formulation and administration route could potentially improve psilocybin’s efficacy and safety as well as patient experience, enhancing its positive effects while reducing the limitations of other administration routes such as oral, nasal and sublingual.

