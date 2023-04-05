AstraZeneca' Cancer Drug Combo Meets Goal In Late-Stage Ovarian Cancer Study

- AstraZeneca Plc AZN announced topline data from a planned interim analysis of the DUO-O Phase 3 trial of a combination of Lynparza (olaparib), Imfinzi (durvalumab), chemotherapy, and bevacizumab.
- The combo therapy improved progression-free survival in newly diagnosed patients with advanced ovarian cancer without certain mutations.
- In an additional arm, Imfinzi, chemotherapy plus bevacizumab showed a numerical improvement in PFS versus the control arm but did not reach statistical significance in this interim analysis.
- The overall survival (OS) and other secondary endpoints are immature and will be formally assessed at a subsequent analysis.
- Lynparza, jointly developed with Merck & Co MRK, was approved last year by the FDA as a treatment for early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.65% at $71.41 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
