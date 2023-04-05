AstraZeneca' Cancer Drug Combo Meets Goal In Late-Stage Ovarian Cancer Study

by

AstraZeneca Plc AZN announced topline data from a planned interim analysis of the DUO-O Phase 3 trial of a combination of Lynparza (olaparib), Imfinzi (durvalumab), chemotherapy, and bevacizumab.

The combo therapy improved progression-free survival in newly diagnosed patients with advanced ovarian cancer without certain mutations.

In an additional arm, Imfinzi, chemotherapy plus bevacizumab showed a numerical improvement in PFS versus the control arm but did not reach statistical significance in this interim analysis.

The overall survival (OS) and other secondary endpoints are immature and will be formally assessed at a subsequent analysis.

Lynparza, jointly developed with Merck & Co MRK , was approved last year by the FDA as a treatment for early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations.

Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.65% at $71.41 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

