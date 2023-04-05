ñol


AstraZeneca' Cancer Drug Combo Meets Goal In Late-Stage Ovarian Cancer Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 5, 2023 6:45 AM | 1 min read
  • AstraZeneca Plc AZN announced topline data from a planned interim analysis of the DUO-O Phase 3 trial of a combination of Lynparza (olaparib), Imfinzi (durvalumab), chemotherapy, and bevacizumab.
  • The combo therapy improved progression-free survival in newly diagnosed patients with advanced ovarian cancer without certain mutations.
  • Also Read: AstraZeneca's Immunotherapy Imfinzi Shows Improvement In Survival Chances In Lung Cancer Patients.
  • In an additional arm, Imfinzi, chemotherapy plus bevacizumab showed a numerical improvement in PFS versus the control arm but did not reach statistical significance in this interim analysis.
  • The overall survival (OS) and other secondary endpoints are immature and will be formally assessed at a subsequent analysis.
  • Lynparza, jointly developed with Merck & Co MRK, was approved last year by the FDA as a treatment for early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.65% at $71.41 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

