 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza Wins FDA Approval For Early-Stage Breast Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 6:32am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza Wins FDA Approval For Early-Stage Breast Cancer

The FDA has approved AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) cancer drug, jointly developed with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) to treat patients with early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations.

  • The agency approved Lynparza (olaparib) for patients with a form of genetically mutated high-risk early-stage breast cancer called BRCA-mutated HER2-negative, who have already been treated with chemotherapy either before or after surgery.
  • The approval was based on results from a late-stage study. Lynparza showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in invasive disease-free survival, reducing the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrences and second cancers or death by 42% compared with placebo.
  • New updated results from the OlympiA trial also showed Lynparza demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS), reducing the risk of death by 32% versus placebo
  • Following the U.S. approval for Lynparza, AstraZeneca will receive a regulatory milestone payment of $175 million from Merck.
  • Separately, the FDA has also approved Myriad Genetics Inc's (NASDAQ: MYGN) BRACAnalysis CDx test as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with germline BRCA-mutated HER2 negative, high-risk early-stage breast cancer who may benefit from Lynparza.
  • Price Action: AZN stock is up 1.61% at $61.27 during the premarket session on the last check Monday. MRK stock closed 0.06% higher at $78.30 during after-hours trading on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

AstraZeneca-Sanofi's Nirsevimab Shows 75% Efficacy Against RSV In Healthy Infants
AstraZeneca, GSK's COVID-19 Therapies Lose Efficacy Against Omicron's Subvariants
Blood Clot Risk After First AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Very Small - UK Study Shows
Roche And AstraZeneca Settle Ultomiris Patent Lawsuit
AstraZeneca's Stock Gain After Enhertu Meets Primary Endpoint In HER2-Low Breast Cancer Setting
GSK Halts Late-Stage RSV Vaccine Trial In Pregnant Women
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com