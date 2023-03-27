ñol


FDA Approves Pharming's Immune Disorder Drug, As First APDS Therapy

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 27, 2023 8:13 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA approved Pharming Group N.V.'s PHAR Joenja (leniolisib) for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) syndrome (APDS) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. 
  • Joenja, an oral, selective PI3Kδ inhibitor, is the first and only treatment approved in the U.S. for APDS, a rare and progressive primary immunodeficiency. 
  • The FDA evaluated the Joenja application for APDS under Priority Review. Joenja is expected to launch in the US in early April and will be available for shipment in mid-April.
  • With the approval of Joenja as a treatment for a rare pediatric disease, the FDA granted Pharming a priority review voucher ("PRV"). Under Pharming's 2019 exclusive license agreement with Novartis AG NVS for leniolisib.
  • Novartis has the right to purchase the PRV from Pharming for a small minority share of the value of the PRV. 
  • Under the agreement, Pharming will make milestone payments to Novartis and another party for the approval and first commercial sale for APDS totaling $10.5 million and agreed to make certain additional milestone payments to Novartis in an aggregate amount of up to $190 million upon the achievement of certain leniolisib sales milestones. 
  • Price Action: PHAR shares are down 12.60% at $13.08 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

