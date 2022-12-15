ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Pharming Highlights Interim Data From Rare Immune Deficiency Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 15, 2022 8:55 AM | 1 min read
Pharming Highlights Interim Data From Rare Immune Deficiency Study
  • Pharming Group N.V. PHAR announced data from an interim analysis of its open-label extension study of leniolisib for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency, characterized by recurrent infections. 
  • The data were shared at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).
  • The results demonstrate the long-term tolerability of leniolisib, with a median duration on study therapy of just over two years (102 weeks) and five subjects being treated for five years or more. 
  • Leniolisib treatment demonstrated a significant reduction in the annualized infection rate, while 37% of study patients on Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy (IRT) could either reduce or stop their IRT regimens altogether. 
  • It also indicated the durability of the efficacy results seen in the randomized, controlled trial, which showed significant improvement over placebo in the co-primary endpoints of reduction in lymph node size and increase in naïve B cells. 
  • Most adverse events (AEs) reported were mild or moderate, including upper respiratory tract infection, headache, and pyrexia. 
  • Among study participants, some experienced reductions in APDS disease markers.
  • Based on the Phase 2/3 trial results and the long-term, open-label extension data, the FDA is conducting a priority review of the leniolisib marketing application for APDS, with an action date of March 29, 2023. 
  • Marketing authorization for leniolisib in the European Union is anticipated in H1 2023.
  • Price Action: PHAR shares closed at $11.81 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapGeneral