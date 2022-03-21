Pulmatrix's COPD Candidate Shows Early Safety, Preliminary Pharmacokinetic Results

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Pulmatrix Inc PULM announced topline results of its recently completed Phase 1b clinical study of PUR1800 in patients with stable Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
- PUR1800 is a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor (NSKI) administered as a dry powder for inhalation with iSPERSE.
- Initial safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) were evaluated in patients with stable COPD.
- The Phase 1b trial was designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 3-way crossover study to assess the safety, tolerability, and PK of repeated once-daily doses of PUR1800 or placebo for 14 days, in adult patients with stable COPD.
- A total of 18 subjects were enrolled. Safety and tolerability, as well as systemic PK, were evaluated.
- PUR1800 was well-tolerated, and there were no observed safety signals. The preliminary PK data indicate that PUR1800 results in low and consistent systemic exposure when administered via oral inhalation.
- Price Action: PULM shares are down 5.92% at $6.35 during the market session on the last check Monday.
