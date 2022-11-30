Aeglea Nosedives After Clinical Update On Investigational Candidate For Rare Metabolism Disease

- Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc AGLE has appointed Jeffrey M. Goldberg as president, chief executive officer, and a board member, effective November 29, 2022.
- Jim Kastenmayer will step down as interim chief executive officer and retain his position as Aeglea's general counsel.
- Following the leadership transition and as part of the related evaluation of near-term corporate and clinical development strategy, Aeglea no longer plans to announce interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of pegtarviliase in Classical Homocystinuria in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Enrollment in the third cohort of the Phase 1/2 trial is ongoing, with two patients having completed dosing in the cohort.
- In October, the FDA placed a partial clinical hold for enrolling patients under 18 years of age under the Phase 1/2 trial of pegtarviliase for Classical Homocystinuria Investigational New Drug (IND).
- Additionally, the company has decided not to participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference and the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.
- Aeglea looks forward to delivering a clinical update on the pegtarviliase program when more comprehensive data from the third cohort becomes available.
- Price Action: AGLE shares are down 58.9% at $0.5010 on the last check Wednesday.
