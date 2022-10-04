FDA Puts Partial Hold On Aeglea's Rare Disorder Trial In Pediatric Patients

- Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc AGLE received an FDA letter responding to a recently submitted protocol amendment for the Phase 1/2 trial of pegtarviliase for Classical Homocystinuria.
- Classical Homocystinuria is a rare disorder of methionine metabolism, leading to an abnormal accumulation of homocysteine and its metabolites in blood and urine.
- The protocol amendment requested the inclusion of adolescent patients at clinical trial sites in the U.S.
- The FDA stated that the protocol did not provide adequate justification and evidence to support the prospect of direct clinical benefit for pediatric patients.
- Also Read: Aeglea Bio Feels FDA Refusal Pinch, Cuts Workforce, Shifts Pipeline Focus
- The agency placed the trial on partial clinical hold for enrolling patients under 18 years of age under this Investigational New Drug (IND).
- The company believes the letter will not impact the planned enrollment and dosing of patients aged 18 & above.
- Enrollment in the trial remains on track, and Aeglea continues to expect to announce data in the fourth quarter of 2022, including data from cohort 3.
- Price Action: AGLE shares are down 3.64% at $0.53 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.