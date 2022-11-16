- Health Canada has approved AbbVie Inc's ABBV Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults.
- Ubrelvy is the first orally-administered calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) for migraine attacks once they start.
- Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) is a neuropeptide in the peripheral and central nervous systems. CGRP is released from sensory nerve endings during a migraine attack.
- Ubrogepant blocks the binding of CGRP to its receptor and antagonizes CGRP receptor function.
- Ubrelvy was demonstrated to reduce or eliminate migraine pain with a single oral tablet, with the flexibility to take an optional second dose for persistent pain.
- The efficacy of Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine was demonstrated in two studies. These studies enrolled patients with a history of migraine with and without aura and who experienced 2 to 8 migraine attacks per month with moderate to severe headache pain.
- Patients were permitted to use standard migraine preventive medications during the study. At baseline, 23% percent of patients were taking preventive medications for migraine.
