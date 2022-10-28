AbbVie Reports Mixed Earnings, Tightens Guidance, Lifts Quarterly Dividend

by

AbbVie Inc ABBV reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.66, up 29.3% Y/Y and beating the consensus of $3.59.

Overall sales increased 3.3% Y/Y (5.4% on an operational basis) to $14.81 billion, missing the consensus of $14.96 billion.

The immunology portfolio generated $7.65 billion in sales, +14.6% (+16.4% on an operational basis). Humira sales increased 2.5% to $5.56 billion. Skyrizi sales reached $1.39 billion (+75.4% Y/Y), and Rinvoq jumped 53.5% to $695 million.

Hematologic oncology portfolio sales were $1.65 billion, down 11.7% (-9.9% on an operational basis). Imbruvica sales decreased 17.4% to $1.34 billion. Venclexta revenues were up 4.5% to $515 million.

Sales from the neuroscience portfolio reached $1.67 billion, +6.7%. Aesthetics portfolio sales increased 4% (+8.1% on an operational basis) to $1.30 billion, with $637 million in Botox sales for cosmetic uses.

Dividend: AbbVie increased the quarterly dividend by 5% from $1.41 per share to $1.48 per share.

Guidance : AbbVie confirms FY22 adjusted EPS guidance and narrows the range from $13.76 - $13.96 to $13.84 - $13.88, compared to the consensus of $13.86.

Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.71% at $150.89 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

