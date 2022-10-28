ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

AbbVie Reports Mixed Earnings, Tightens Guidance, Lifts Quarterly Dividend

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 28, 2022 8:37 AM | 1 min read
AbbVie Reports Mixed Earnings, Tightens Guidance, Lifts Quarterly Dividend
  • AbbVie Inc ABBV reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.66, up 29.3% Y/Y and beating the consensus of $3.59.
  • Overall sales increased 3.3% Y/Y (5.4% on an operational basis) to $14.81 billion, missing the consensus of $14.96 billion.
  • The immunology portfolio generated $7.65 billion in sales, +14.6% (+16.4% on an operational basis). Humira sales increased 2.5% to $5.56 billion. Skyrizi sales reached $1.39 billion (+75.4% Y/Y), and Rinvoq jumped 53.5% to $695 million.
  • Hematologic oncology portfolio sales were $1.65 billion, down 11.7% (-9.9% on an operational basis). Imbruvica sales decreased 17.4% to $1.34 billion. Venclexta revenues were up 4.5% to $515 million.
  • Sales from the neuroscience portfolio reached $1.67 billion, +6.7%. Aesthetics portfolio sales increased 4% (+8.1% on an operational basis) to $1.30 billion, with $637 million in Botox sales for cosmetic uses.
  • Dividend: AbbVie increased the quarterly dividend by 5% from $1.41 per share to $1.48 per share.
  • Guidance: AbbVie confirms FY22 adjusted EPS guidance and narrows the range from $13.76 - $13.96 to $13.84 - $13.88, compared to the consensus of $13.86.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.71% at $150.89 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceDividendsHealth CareGeneral