With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued.

The main longer-term revenue driver is Padcev (enfortumab vedotin), expected to deliver sales of ~$2.1 billion in 2026 vs. a consensus of $1.9 billion.

Padcev expansion into tumors beyond bladder cancer would represent an upside to the analyst estimates.

Recently announced Padcev data in bladder cancer showed a 64.5% confirmed objective response rate (ORR), the primary endpoint of Cohort K.

The analyst also notes that a permanent replacement of the CEO may provide clarity to SGEN's longer-term strategy in the wake of cooling discussions with Merck & Co Inc MRK on a potential buyout.

on a potential buyout. Price Action: SGEN shares are up 2.19% at $133.81 on the last check Tuesday.

