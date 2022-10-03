RedHill Biopharma Says Its Oral Broad-Acting Antivirals Inhibit Dominant Omicron Sub-Variant BA.5

by

announced study results showing in vitro efficacy against the currently dominant omicron COVID-19 sub-variant BA.5, by both RedHill's broad-acting investigational antivirals once-daily RHB-107 (upamostat) and twice-daily opaganib. These results build on previously reported data on the inhibition of COVID-19, variants of concern, and other viruses and further support their broad-acting, host-directed mechanisms of action.

RHB-107 recently reported positive results from the Phase 2 part of Phase 2/3 study in symptomatic non-hospitalized COVID-19, showing good safety and tolerability and highly promising efficacy results, including faster recovery from severe COVID-19 symptoms and reduced rates of hospitalization.

RedHill Biopharma Says Opaganib Can Potentially Work Against COVID-19 Omicron Subvariants. Opaganib has previously demonstrated a 70% reduction in mortality in key hospitalized patient sub-populations, improved viral RNA clearance, and faster time to recovery in its Phase 3 study in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19.

Late-stage development of both opaganib and RHB-107 is ongoing pending Phase 3 trial design regulatory approvals and securing of external funding.

Price Action: RDHL shares are down 1.15% at $0.4967 on the last check Monday.

