RedHill Biopharma Says Opaganib Can Potentially Work Against COVID-19 Omicron Subvariants

- RedHill Biopharma Ltd's RDHL opaganib (ABC294640), an oral drug candidate for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, demonstrated potent in vitro efficacy against the omicron variant while maintaining host cell viability.
- The Company says that based on the new and previously announced data, opaganib's dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory suggested mechanism is expected to act independently of viral spike protein mutations and remain effective against omicron sub-variants.
- In a prespecified analysis of all Phase 2/3 study patients, opaganib improved the median time to viral RNA clearance by at least 4 days, achieving viral RNA clearance in a median of 10 days, while the median for clearance was not reached by the end of 14-days treatment in the placebo arm.
- Additional prespecified analyses in key subpopulations from the Phase 2/3 study also demonstrated a 70% reduction in mortality and a 34% benefit in time to recovery for patients treated with opaganib.
- Regulatory submissions and discussions in the U.S., Europe, the U.K., and other countries are progressing.
- Price Action: RDHL shares are down 10.20% at $2.10 during the market session on the last check Monday.
