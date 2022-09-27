As Moderna Grapples With Supply Shortage, FDA Gives Nod To Additional Lots of COVID-19 Booster

- The FDA authorized an additional five batches of Moderna Inc's MRNA updated Covid booster shots made at Catalent Inc's CTLT Indiana facility after it deemed them safe for use.
- Last week, the agency allowed the use of ten batches of Moderna's updated booster shots made at the Bloomington facility, owned by a unit of Catalent, which is currently not a part of emergency use authorization.
- Reuters reported that the FDA had earlier said Moderna had requested authorization for additional batches in light of the current supply issues.
- It did not provide details on the number of doses cleared in both instances.
- Pharmacy chains like CVS Health Corp CVS and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA are working with the U.S. government to acquire more Moderna doses.
- The chains also said they have not witnessed any supply issues for the Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX booster shot.
- Moderna asked the FDA to authorize the use of its updated booster shot in children ages 6 to 17 and plans to complete a request for the use of the booster in children six months through 5 years later this year.
- Though amid shortage, vaccine sites have either canceled or stopped scheduling new appointments for people seeking a Moderna booster shot.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 1.51% at $121.50 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.