Gain Therapeutics Touts Additional Encouraging Preclinical Data For Lead Parkinson's Program

Gain Therapeutics Inc GANX announced the presentation of new preclinical data evaluating one of its lead Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulator (STAR) compounds, GT-02287, for Parkinson's Disease.

The study was conducted using human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived from donor patients with GBA-associated Parkinson's disease, which were then differentiated into dopaminergic neurons.

GT-02287 demonstrated statistically significant, positive effects across a range of measurable parameters, including an increase in GCase levels and lysosomal transport.

It also reduced pathologically elevated levels of phosphorylated and aggregated α-synuclein, which are known to be a critical marker of Parkinson's-induced neurodegeneration.

The preclinical data demonstrate that GT-02287 stabilizes and restores the function of misfolded GCase, thus correcting a prominent enzymatic dysfunction underlying GBA1 Parkinson's disease pathology.

Approximately 14% of Parkinson's patients are known to possess a mutation in the GBA1 gene, which encodes for the lysosomal enzyme GCase, and represents the most common genetic risk factor for Parkinson's disease.

Gain believes that GT-02287, with its ability to restore GCase enzyme function, may be able to protect against, or possibly reverse, the damaging cascade of neuronal degeneration.

Price Action: GANX shares are up 3.94% at $3.43 on the last check Monday.

