Gain Therapeutics Touts Additional Encouraging Preclinical Data For Lead Parkinson's Program

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 11:59 AM | 1 min read
  • Gain Therapeutics Inc GANX announced the presentation of new preclinical data evaluating one of its lead Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulator (STAR) compounds, GT-02287, for Parkinson's Disease.
  • The study was conducted using human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived from donor patients with GBA-associated Parkinson's disease, which were then differentiated into dopaminergic neurons. 
  • GT-02287 demonstrated statistically significant, positive effects across a range of measurable parameters, including an increase in GCase levels and lysosomal transport. 
  • It also reduced pathologically elevated levels of phosphorylated and aggregated α-synuclein, which are known to be a critical marker of Parkinson's-induced neurodegeneration.  
  • Related: Gain Therapeutics Shares Skyrocket After Preclinical Data From Parkinson's Program.
  • The preclinical data demonstrate that GT-02287 stabilizes and restores the function of misfolded GCase, thus correcting a prominent enzymatic dysfunction underlying GBA1 Parkinson's disease pathology. 
  • Approximately 14% of Parkinson's patients are known to possess a mutation in the GBA1 gene, which encodes for the lysosomal enzyme GCase, and represents the most common genetic risk factor for Parkinson's disease.
  • Gain believes that GT-02287, with its ability to restore GCase enzyme function, may be able to protect against, or possibly reverse, the damaging cascade of neuronal degeneration.
  • Price Action: GANX shares are up 3.94% at $3.43 on the last check Monday.

