Gain Therapeutics Shares Skyrocket After Preclinical Data From Parkinson's Program

Gain Therapeutics Inc GANX has presented new preclinical data from its Parkinson's Disease (PD) program at the 2022 Synuclein Meeting.

The data show that the lead compound GT-02287 increases the levels and activity of the beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) protein, improves lysosomal health, and corrects abnormal phenotypes of PD.

The data also showed improved neuronal network connections and neuron survival.

The data were generated in two different in vitro models covering both WT and the two most pathogenic GBA1 mutations, L444P and N370S.

Price Action: GANX shares surged 43.2% at $6.00 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.