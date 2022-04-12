Gain Therapeutics Shares Skyrocket After Preclinical Data From Parkinson's Program

Gain Therapeutics Inc GANX has presented new preclinical data from its Parkinson's Disease (PD) program at the 2022 Synuclein Meeting.
- The data show that the lead compound GT-02287 increases the levels and activity of the beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) protein, improves lysosomal health, and corrects abnormal phenotypes of PD.
- The data also showed improved neuronal network connections and neuron survival.
- The data were generated in two different in vitro models covering both WT and the two most pathogenic GBA1 mutations, L444P and N370S.
- Price Action: GANX shares surged 43.2% at $6.00 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
