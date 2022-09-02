ñol

Vertex Pharma's Flagship Cystic Fibrosis Drug Scores FDA Approval For Infants

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 1:45 PM | 1 min read
Vertex Pharma's Flagship Cystic Fibrosis Drug Scores FDA Approval For Infants
  • The FDA has approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's VRTX Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for expanded use to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 12 to <24 months.
  • The approval covers infants who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. 
  • Also see: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Vertex Pharma's Stem Cell-Derived Diabetes Treatment Trial.
  • Orkambi was previously approved by the FDA for use in people with CF ages two years and older with two copies of the F508del mutation.
  • Orkambi was first approved in 2015 in the U.S. and is now available in more than 30 countries. 
  • Price Action: VRTX shares are down 2.23% at $283.74 on the last check Friday.

