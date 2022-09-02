- The FDA has approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's VRTX Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for expanded use to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 12 to <24 months.
- The approval covers infants who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
- Also see: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Vertex Pharma's Stem Cell-Derived Diabetes Treatment Trial.
- Orkambi was previously approved by the FDA for use in people with CF ages two years and older with two copies of the F508del mutation.
- Orkambi was first approved in 2015 in the U.S. and is now available in more than 30 countries.
- Price Action: VRTX shares are down 2.23% at $283.74 on the last check Friday.
