FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Vertex Pharma's Stem Cell Derived Diabetes Treatment Trial

The FDA has lifted the clinical hold placed on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's VRTX Phase 1/2 trial of VX-880 for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) with severe hypoglycemia.

VX-880 is an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy.

The FDA instituted a clinical hold on the study due to a determination of insufficient information to support dose escalation with the product.

As a result, the Phase 1/2 trial will be reopened for screening, enrollment, and dosing at multiple sites in the U.S.

Three patients have been dosed in the Phase 1/2 study with VX-880.

Two patients received half the target dose of cells in Part A of the study. A third patient has received the full target dose in Part B of the study.

Part B will evaluate safety and efficacy in five patients at the target dose before expanding to additional patients in Part C.

