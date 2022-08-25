Recap Of Thursday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

- Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line data from the Phase 3 clinical trial RENOIR investigating its bivalent RSV prefusion F vaccine candidate, RSVpreF, when administered to adults 60 years of age or older. Pfizer, Inc. shares traded in a range of $47.27 to $47.95 on day volume of 14.45 million shares, closed regular trading session at $47.90.
- Century Therapeutics IPSC received ELiPSE-1 clinical study may proceed notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to assess CNTY-101 in patients with relapsed or refractory CD19 positive B-cell malignancies. Century Therapeutics shares traded as high as 4.55 percent, in a range of $10.28 to $11.5 on day volume of 463.24 thousand shares versus three months average volume of 111.37 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $10.96.
- Stoke Therapeutics STOK has enrolled first patient in a prospective natural history study of people ages 8 to 60 who are living with autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA). Stoke Therapeutics shares traded in a range of $16.79 to $17.39 on day volume of 134.22 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $16.84.
- Clover Biopharmaceuticals announced positive data from a global Phase 2/3 trial evaluating its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), in adolescents (aged 12 to 17 years). Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax's DVAX CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum). Dynavax shares traded as high as 4.05 percent, in a range of $11.61 to $12.08 on day volume of 1.96 million shares, closed regular trading session at $11.63.
- AstraZeneca AZN and Merck MRK announced that LYNPARZA has been approved by the Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for the adjuvant treatment for patients with BRCA-mutated (BRCAm), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative high recurrent risk breast cancer. Merck shares traded in a range of $89.07 to $90.51 on day volume of 5.88 million shares, closed regular trading session at $90.27.
- Alterity Therapeutics ATHE announced that its Phase 2 clinical trial of ATH434 for the treatment of patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is now open for enrolment in the United Kingdom. Alterity shares traded as high as 9.84 percent, in a range of $0.57 to $0.67 on day volume of 512.8 thousand shares versus three months average volume of 77.21 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $0.60.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA announced that it has initiated a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for lifileucel, a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, in patients with advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma. Iovance shares traded as high as 2.41 percent, in a range of $11.46 to $11.92 on day volume of 1.88 million shares, closed regular trading session at $11.69.
- Aptinyx APTX announced the completion of enrollment of 99 patients in its ongoing Phase 2 study of NYX-458 in cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Aptinyx shares traded as high as 7.89 percent, in a range of $0.38 to $0.41 on day volume of 412.49 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $0.40.
