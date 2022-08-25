ñol

Recap Of Thursday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 25, 2022 6:43 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Important Biotech Catalysts For August 25, 2022 - EoD Summary
  • Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line data from the Phase 3 clinical trial RENOIR investigating its bivalent RSV prefusion F vaccine candidate, RSVpreF, when administered to adults 60 years of age or older. Pfizer, Inc. shares traded in a range of $47.27 to $47.95 on day volume of 14.45 million shares, closed regular trading session at $47.90.
  • Century Therapeutics IPSC received ELiPSE-1 clinical study may proceed notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to assess CNTY-101 in patients with relapsed or refractory CD19 positive B-cell malignancies. Century Therapeutics shares traded as high as 4.55 percent, in a range of $10.28 to $11.5 on day volume of 463.24 thousand shares versus three months average volume of 111.37 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $10.96.
  • Stoke Therapeutics STOK has enrolled first patient in a prospective natural history study of people ages 8 to 60 who are living with autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA). Stoke Therapeutics shares traded in a range of $16.79 to $17.39 on day volume of 134.22 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $16.84.
  • Clover Biopharmaceuticals announced positive data from a global Phase 2/3 trial evaluating its  COVID-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), in adolescents (aged 12 to 17 years). Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax's DVAX CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum). Dynavax shares traded as high as 4.05 percent, in a range of $11.61 to $12.08 on day volume of 1.96 million shares, closed regular trading session at $11.63.
  • AstraZeneca AZN and Merck MRK announced that LYNPARZA has been approved by the Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for the adjuvant treatment for patients with BRCA-mutated (BRCAm), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative high recurrent risk breast cancer. Merck shares traded in a range of $89.07 to $90.51 on day volume of 5.88 million shares, closed regular trading session at $90.27.
  • Alterity Therapeutics ATHE announced that its Phase 2 clinical trial of ATH434 for the treatment of patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is now open for enrolment in the United Kingdom. Alterity shares traded as high as 9.84 percent, in a range of $0.57 to $0.67 on day volume of 512.8 thousand shares versus three months average volume of 77.21 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $0.60.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA announced that it has initiated a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for lifileucel, a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, in patients with advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma. Iovance shares traded as high as 2.41 percent, in a range of $11.46 to $11.92 on day volume of 1.88 million shares, closed regular trading session at $11.69.
  • Aptinyx APTX announced the completion of enrollment of 99 patients in its ongoing Phase 2 study of NYX-458 in cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Aptinyx shares traded as high as 7.89 percent, in a range of $0.38 to $0.41 on day volume of 412.49 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $0.40.

Additional Positive Results Revealed In Cocaine Addiction Treatment Through SciSparc-Clearmind Collaboration

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 25, 2022 1:24 PM | 2 min read
SciSparc Ltd. SPRC recently announced additional positive pre-clinical results of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, a novel psychedelic molecule of Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0).

These pre-clinical study results add to SciSparc’s recent announcements regarding the Company's collaboration with Clearmind for their combination treatment based on SciSparc’s CannAmide™ compound and Clearmind’s MEAI for various addictions, including pre-clinical studies results, the filing of two provisional patent applications related to compositions comprising MEAI and n-acylethanolamines and uses thereof and treating cocaine addiction.

"We are excited about these recent results in light of the potential synergistic effect between SciSparc’s CannAmide and Clearmind’s MEAI, as previously demonstrated. These results continue to indicate that we may have a targeted treatment for cocaine addiction within our reach,” commented Oz Adler, SciSparc's Chief Executive Officer. "These results reinforce our decision to enter a collaboration between the two companies."

The pre-clinical trial was led by Professor Gal Yadid and his team from the Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center located at Bar Ilan University (Ramat Gan, Israel) and was designed to evaluate the possible reward-like effects of MEAI with connection to cocaine and its ability to abolish cocaine-induced conditioned place preference.

In the pre-clinical trial, the self-administration paradigm was utilized, which is the gold-standard model for examining drug addiction and is based on operant conditioning. Rats were catheterized and trained to self-administer cocaine.

The results identified a statistically significant sub-group within the study, in a non-biased manner and high integrity, which dramatically responded to the treatment, significantly decreasing the craving for cocaine as compared to non-treated control group. This sub-group, representing 60% of animals, showed a very high response within the group.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

